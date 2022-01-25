Steward Health Care owes the Maltese government €37 million in unpaid VAT

The company managing three of Malta’s public hospitals through a concession worth €2.1 billion owes the government a staggering €37 million in unpaid VAT dues, The Shift can reveal.

Through a judicial letter filed by the Tax Commissioner earlier this month, Steward Health Care was given two days to pay €36,534,160 in outstanding VAT owed to the State’s coffers, which have been accumulating over several years.

The judicial action by the Inland Revenue Department warned Steward Health Care that it will have no other option but to start formal legal action against the company if it persists in not paying up its taxes.

Sources told The Shift that despite this warning, the company has still not settled its bills, with the next stage necessitating the government to start a formal suit to receive its dues.

Steward Health Care also has millions in outstanding payments in addition, particularly those related to social security contributions.

Meanwhile, by the end of last year, the government had paid the concessionaire over €230 million from state coffers. And in the last Budget, the government increased the allocation to Steward Health Care by another €40 million (increased from €20 million) for this year, over and above the €50 million it had already committed to paying the concessionaire.

