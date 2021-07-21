Repubblika shoots down disgraced former EU Commissioner Dalli’s demands for apology

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina described the situation in Malta as “surreal” when an individual who should be facing charges in court can instead issue statements demanding an apology from civil society organisations for quoting what the police commissioner said on record eight years ago.

Aquilina was reacting to a statement issued by disgraced former EU Commissioner John Dalli in which he demanded an apology from the NGO for including him in a list of people profiled in a protest the organisation held in front of the police headquarters in Valletta on Tuesday.

Aquilina pointed out that it was Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa who said in an interview with Newsbook in 2015: “I still believe there is a case against John Dalli”. He also reminded Dalli that Gafa had told a parliamentary committee that the police had received a recommendation from the Attorney General to proceed against him as far back as 2013.

“It’s a surreal situation,” the organisation’s president said, adding that Dalli’s demand for an apology was a reflection of just how “ridiculous” the situation in the country had become.

Following up on the organisation’s demands yesterday, Aquilina reminded the police commissioner it was time to take action against a list of individuals Repubblika referred to as “criminals in command”.

Dalli was among those profiled, including also Joseph and Michelle Muscat, former ministers Chris Cardona and Konrad Mizzi, MP Rosianne Cutajar as well as a number of top police officials named in various scandals, those involved in the Electrogas deal and the MFSA scandal.

Repubblika will not apologise to Dalli, activist and blogger Manuel Delia said in a tweet earlier today, telling Dalli to: “Fuck off while I laugh”.