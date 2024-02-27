Gozitan developer Mark Agius wants discount on parking compensation after operating illegal restaurant in Xlendi

Mark Agius – a Gozitan developer known as Ta’ Dirjanu and a business partner of developer Joseph Portelli, has asked the Planning Authority for a significant discount on a planning gain compensation he was asked to pay after sanctioning a raft of illegalities related to his restaurant in Xlendi.

The Terrazzo restaurant has significantly expanded over the years, increasing the number of patrons it can serve. While the illegal expansions were recently sanctioned with minimal fines, Agius was asked to pay a €173,000 fee to compensate for the added parking spaces his business will use.

Through his architect, Emanuel Vella, Agius filed a reconsideration request before the Planning Authority, asking to reduce his contribution to the Urban Improvement Fund by half.

According to Agius, the Planning Authority miscalculated the payments on the “wrong assumption” that his restaurant would need 23 car spaces, and he would only need 13.

The restaurant is considered one of the most popular in the area due to its uninterrupted views over the bay and sea beyond, and it can host up to 200 people at any one time.

Agius purchased the illegally built restaurant from a fellow Gozitan businessman in 2022. Featuring a vast outdoor dining area, it was initially permitted to be 75 square metres, but it grew to some 300 square metres, illegally, to accommodate more clients.

While the Planning Authority has issued various enforcement orders against the illegal restaurant over the years, no action was taken, and Agius immediately applied for sanctioning as soon as he acquired the restaurant.

Despite recommendations by the planning directorate against the sanctioning, stating that “the proposed structures in a Natura 2000 area scheduled for its high landscape value and ecological importance, run counter to various policies in the Gozo and Comino local plan,” the government-appointed planning commission, presided by Martin Camilleri, ignored the refusal recommendation and sanctioned all the illegalities.

In addition, Agius paid a fine of just €1,800, and was ordered to pay the planning gain compensation which he is now disputing.

Agius, whose family owns the Ta’ Dirjanu supermarket chain in Gozo, has become a successful developer in recent years and is the main partner of construction tycoon Joseph Portelli.

With another partner, Daniel Refalo, the holder of a deckchair-leasing concession in Comino, the trio are also involved in developing an illegal concrete batching plant on public land in Kercem, which is operating illegally without government intervention.

The Gozo Ministry is a regular client of the concrete produced at this illegal plant.