UN envoy Vanessa Frazier fronts commercial gym adverts, raising eyebrows

Malta’s highest-ranking official at the United Nations, Vanessa Frazier, has been appearing in promotional videos for a private gym company in Malta, raising questions over the compatibility of commercial endorsements with her senior diplomatic position and strict UN ethics rules.

Frazier, currently an Under-Secretary-General serving as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, features in promotional material for Iron Bodyfit Malta, endorsing its training programme and encouraging the public to use its services.

The videos, published regularly on the company’s social media channels, are presented as promotional content for the commercial gym. Frazier has appeared in more than one such promotion.

Her participation is notable given her long diplomatic career and her current senior UN position.

Frazier served as Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations between 2020 and 2025 before being appointed to her current post in October 2025. Her role makes her the UN’s leading advocate for children affected by armed conflict.

UN rules place significant restrictions on the outside activities of its officials.

The organisation’s Staff Regulations state that staff members may not engage in an outside occupation or employment, whether paid or unpaid, without the Secretary-General’s approval. Permission may only be granted when the activity does not conflict with the official’s functions or status as an international civil servant and is not contrary to the UN’s interests.

UN human resources guidance goes further, warning that outside employment and activities, whether paid or unpaid, may be incompatible with the status of UN staff and stating that such activities require prior approval. The rules also require potential conflicts between private interests and UN obligations to be disclosed and resolved in the organisation’s interests.

It is not known whether Frazier was paid for the promotional appearances, received free or discounted gym services, or is involved in the business. It is also not known whether she sought or obtained UN approval before appearing in the advertisements.

Diplomatic sources told The Shift that Frazier’s extensive diplomatic experience means the issue goes beyond that of an ordinary social-media endorsement.

As a serving Under-Secretary-General representing the UN at the highest diplomatic levels, her participation in advertising for a private commercial business raises questions about the separation expected between an international civil servant’s public office and private commercial interests.

“Frazier surely knows the rules and what she is doing is not on,” a senior Maltese diplomat told The Shift.