‘Probably Keith’: Theuma says Fenech got ‘clean’ phone through Schembri’s secretary

Melvin Theuma told jurors that Yorgen Fenech was given a new “clean” mobile phone through Keith Schembri’s secretary as scrutiny of the businessman intensified, saying the device was “probably” supplied by the former prime minister’s chief of staff.

The evidence emerged on Tuesday as Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, continued testifying in Fenech’s murder trial.

Jurors were played more of the secret recordings made by Theuma in the period following the October 2017 assassination.

In one conversation, businessman Johann Cremona warned Theuma that Fenech was under increased scrutiny and urged him to get rid of his own phone once the situation was over and to keep his distance from Fenech.

Theuma testified that Cremona had told him Europol would seize and examine Fenech’s mobile phone.

According to Theuma, Cremona had also learnt that Fenech had obtained a new phone through Charlene Farrugia Bianco, Schembri’s secretary at the time.

Prosecutor Godwin Cini asked Theuma who had given Farrugia Bianco the phone.

“Probably Keith,” Theuma replied.

Theuma did not claim to have witnessed Schembri supplying the device.

Other recordings heard by the jury indicated that Cremona believed investigators already knew about the connection between Fenech and Theuma.

In one exchange, Cremona discussed lead investigator Keith Arnaud and said police could not arrest somebody without evidence. Theuma told the court he feared reports at the time could have publicly identified Fenech as the alleged mastermind behind the assassination.

The jury also heard recordings in which Fenech sought to reassure Theuma as concerns about the investigation mounted.

Theuma recalled Fenech telling him: “If you and I remain strong, nothing will happen.”

Another part of the conversation referred to the possibility of the Degiorgio brothers escaping, with Theuma recalling a remark that “even the police would be relieved if the Degiorgios escaped”.

Theuma is testifying for the fourth consecutive day in Fenech’s trial.