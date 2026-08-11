Driving in Gozo is becoming increasingly risky, with the latest official figures showing a sharp rise in road accidents involving injuries and an even steeper increase in the number of casualties.
Figures published by the National Statistics Office (NSO) show that 56 injury accidents were recorded in Gozo between April and June, compared with just 32 during the same three months last year.
That represents a 75% increase in a single year, one of the most striking increases registered in the latest road accident statistics.
The number of people hurt in accidents increased even more sharply.
A total of 74 casualties were registered in Gozo during the second quarter, compared with 40 during the corresponding period of 2025 – an increase of 85%.
Of those involved in accidents this year, 19 suffered grievous injuries, compared with 13 a year earlier. Another 54 suffered slight injuries. No road fatalities were registered in Gozo during the quarter.
The deterioration comes despite the overall number of accidents in Gozo increasing much more moderately.
There were 302 reported accidents between April and June, compared with 289 during the same period last year, an increase of 4.5%. This suggests that while the overall number of collisions has not changed dramatically, a significantly larger proportion are now resulting in injuries.
The latest figures also mark a significant deterioration from the beginning of the year.
The Gozo figures form part of a broader deterioration in road safety during the second quarter across all the Maltese Islands, confirming Transport Malta’s ineffectiveness in making Maltese roads safer and reducing endemic congestion.
Across Malta and Gozo, casualties increased by 16%, while 146 people suffered grievous injuries. Three people were killed. The overall number of accidents, meanwhile, increased by only 1.1% to 4,072.
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#congestion
#Gozo
#safety
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Gzira gabuha mizbla!! Imlewha mbarazz ta nies gejjien min kullimkien! Mlewha bini ikrah mhux biex joqghodu n nies fihom imma ghal kiri! Hlief hmieg u storbju w vetturi barra ma tarax u ma tismax!! Gzira tal villaggi qalulna b bini monstruz ma kullimkien. Mbarazz kollha kemm huma!…kien hemm Ian Borg jiftah it-toroq godda ghal l izviluppaturi biex l ghelieqi li kien fadal mlewhom kruha ta blokkok! Jaqbdek l biki tara dat tip ta bini tiela fuq daqsxejn ta’ Gzira! Imma hadd m ghadu jimpurtah! Darba kien hemm korrott tas-sena qabel ma lahaq Prim Ministru kien qalilna li f Ghawdex bini ta tlett sulari biss ser jigi permissibli! Haha l istess!! Ja qatta mafia. Pajjiz sehtuh!
Gozo is ruined. Each and every corner is being built. To make matters worse, roads are narrower, not to mention the surface. Whilst you’re still on the boat, you can count about 12 cranes, these are the ones that can be seen up to Ghajnsielem, Qala, Nadur and part of Xewkija. One can imagine the rest once you go down on land.