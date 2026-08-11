Driving in Gozo is becoming increasingly risky, with the latest official figures showing a sharp rise in road accidents involving injuries and an even steeper increase in the number of casualties.

Figures published by the National Statistics Office (NSO) show that 56 injury accidents were recorded in Gozo between April and June, compared with just 32 during the same three months last year.

That represents a 75% increase in a single year, one of the most striking increases registered in the latest road accident statistics.

The number of people hurt in accidents increased even more sharply.

A total of 74 casualties were registered in Gozo during the second quarter, compared with 40 during the corresponding period of 2025 – an increase of 85%.

Of those involved in accidents this year, 19 suffered grievous injuries, compared with 13 a year earlier. Another 54 suffered slight injuries. No road fatalities were registered in Gozo during the quarter.

The deterioration comes despite the overall number of accidents in Gozo increasing much more moderately.

There were 302 reported accidents between April and June, compared with 289 during the same period last year, an increase of 4.5%. This suggests that while the overall number of collisions has not changed dramatically, a significantly larger proportion are now resulting in injuries.

The latest figures also mark a significant deterioration from the beginning of the year.

The Gozo figures form part of a broader deterioration in road safety during the second quarter across all the Maltese Islands, confirming Transport Malta’s ineffectiveness in making Maltese roads safer and reducing endemic congestion.

Across Malta and Gozo, casualties increased by 16%, while 146 people suffered grievous injuries. Three people were killed. The overall number of accidents, meanwhile, increased by only 1.1% to 4,072.