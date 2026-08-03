Manuel Mallia to be moved to Abu Dhabi

Former Labour minister Manuel Mallia is set to be transferred from Madrid to Abu Dhabi after less than two years as Malta’s ambassador to Spain, in the latest diplomatic reshuffle ordered by Prime Minister Robert Abela, The Shift is informed.

Diplomatic sources told The Shift that Mallia’s posting to Spain is being cut short following months of pressure on the government to move him elsewhere.

According to multiple sources familiar with the discussions, Mallia had been seeking a transfer because his family was not comfortable living in the Spanish capital. Instead, he is expected to take up the post of Malta’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, based in Abu Dhabi.

While Abu Dhabi is not regarded as one of Malta’s most prestigious diplomatic postings, sources said it was considered a more attractive destination for family reasons, particularly because of the availability of international private schools. As with other ambassadorial appointments, the cost of schooling for diplomats’ dependent children is covered by taxpayers as part of their overseas package.

Although in his mid-70’s, Mallia still has two young children.

The move marks the second time in less than three years that Mallia has been reassigned, following a decision by Robert Abela that interrupted his political-diplomatic career.

Mallia served for around three years as Malta’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, one of the country’s most senior and sought-after diplomatic appointments. His posting to London itself had initially attracted attention after the British government took an unusually long time to grant the required diplomatic agrément before eventually approving his appointment in late 2021.

Government sources told The Shift that Mallia had hoped to remain in London for at least five years. Instead, his tenure was brought to an end in late 2024 when Prime Minister Robert Abela decided to appoint Professor Stephen Montefort as Malta’s new High Commissioner to the UK.

The decision left Mallia without one of Malta’s most influential diplomatic postings, and he was subsequently redeployed to Madrid as ambassador to Spain.

Sources familiar with the Foreign Affairs Ministry told The Shift that the Madrid posting never matched either Mallia’s expectations or his previous role in London. They described his time in Spain as relatively low-profile, with little diplomatic impact.

The veteran criminal lawyer and former Home Affairs Minister has remained one of Labour’s most controversial political figures.

He was dismissed from Cabinet by then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in 2014 following the Paul Sheehan shooting scandal after an inquiry found that, although he had not orchestrated a cover-up, he bore political responsibility for failing to ensure that an incorrect official statement issued by his ministry was immediately corrected. Ramona Attard, now Labour MP, was responsible for the statement.

Despite his dismissal, Muscat returned Mallia to the cabinet in 2016 with a different ministerial portfolio before he was eventually moved out of frontline politics. He later remained on the government payroll through consultancy roles before Robert Abela appointed him Malta’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in 2021 after he agreed to give up his seat in Parliament.

During his short political career, Mallia also attracted scrutiny after declaring that he kept around €500,000 in cash at home, while allegations made publicly against him over the years have consistently been denied.

No official announcement on Mallia’s transfer has yet been issued by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.