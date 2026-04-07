The 82% manifesto claim that doesn’t add up

The Maltese government’s assertion that it has fulfilled 82% of its 2022 electoral manifesto is a compelling political soundbite, but one that warrants closer scrutiny.

Numbers of this kind carry an air of precision and credibility. Yet without transparency in how they are derived, they risk misleading more than informing.

At the heart of the issue lies a fundamental question: what does “achieved” actually mean? In the absence of a clearly defined methodology, the term becomes elastic.

Does a policy count as delivered when it is announced, legislated, partially implemented, or only once it has produced tangible results?

Governments, understandably, tend to adopt the most favourable interpretation. This creates a scenario where initiatives still in progress, or even merely initiated, can be presented as completed.

Equally problematic is the assumption that all manifesto pledges carry the same weight. A minor administrative reform may be counted on par with a major structural overhaul.

When hundreds of proposals are bundled into a single percentage, the distinction between transformative policy and incremental change becomes blurred. The result is a metric that prioritises quantity over substance.

Beyond methodology, there is the question of lived reality. If a manifesto promises improvements in quality of life, then success should be measured against outcomes that citizens experience daily: traffic congestion, environmental conditions, housing affordability, and public infrastructure. On several of these fronts, public concern remains high. This does not negate progress, but it complicates any claim of near-complete delivery.

There are also policy areas where implementation remains contested or incomplete. Long-term infrastructure projects, environmental commitments, and institutional reforms are, by their nature, complex and ongoing. To categorise them as “achieved” risks overstating progress and understating the work that remains.

Crucially, the 82% figure is based on internal assessment rather than independent verification. In any democratic system, self-evaluation by those in power must be balanced by external scrutiny. Without it, such claims function less as objective benchmarks and more as instruments of political messaging.

The truth is, given the resources of any newsroom in Malta and the government’s lack of transparency, it’s almost impossible to fact-check the claims. Recent attempts by The Times of Malta to fact-check have done little to resolve these concerns. A fact check that relies primarily on the same government being assessed as its principal source is, at best, circular and, at worst, misleading.

A more credible approach would involve the government publishing a transparent, independently reviewed breakdown of manifesto commitments, clearly distinguishing between completed, ongoing, and unfulfilled measures.

Until then, the “82% achieved” claim should be treated with caution. It tells us more about how progress is being presented than about the true extent of what has been accomplished.