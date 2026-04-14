Orban’s defeat is a warning Malta shouldn’t ignore

There’s a particular kind of silence that follows the collapse of a strongman’s myth. Not the dignified silence of reflection (don’t be ridiculous) but that awkward, throat-clearing pause when the cheerleaders realise the band has packed up and gone home.

Because Viktor Orbán has finally been whupped.

Properly. Publicly. No spin, no “alternative facts”, no last-minute institutional gymnastics. Just voters – those inconvenient people – deciding they’d had enough. And somewhere, one imagines, Donald Trump and JD Vance are staring at the result like men who have just watched their business model implode.

Orbán wasn’t just another politician to them. He was the prototype. The method. How to hollow out a system from within while leaving just enough democratic wallpaper to keep up appearances. Capture the media. Lean on institutions. Sneer at scrutiny. Wrap it all in a flag and call it patriotism.

It was meant to be sustainable. It wasn’t.

Because here’s what the strongman playbook always gets wrong: people eventually clock on. You can bully, distract and bluster for years, but the bill comes due. Not with a bang, but with fatigue. Corruption that stops shocking. Arrogance that stops persuading. A performance that simply stops working.

And then it ends.

Before we get smug, and Malta does smug very well, it’s worth remembering something uncomfortable.

We’ve done this before. The “return to decency” is not a slogan. It happened. In 1987. After years of strain and institutional bending, the country quietly decided it had had enough.

That makes the present less a mystery and more a choice. This didn’t just happen to us. It was built. The suspicion of scrutiny. The reflex to brand criticism as betrayal. The twitchy hostility to Europe. These weren’t accidents. They were cultivated.

Joseph Muscat didn’t invent them, but he trumpeted them, brown nosing Alfred Sant’s Euroloathing into something slicker, louder and politically useful. And then, like Sant jumping right onto the bandwagon.

And Robert Abela? He manages the rump of contradiction that he inherited. A country anchored in Europe, and a base that isn’t entirely convinced it should be. So he performs balance: European abroad, evasive at home, always smiling, rarely answering.

As we edge towards another election, the pattern feels familiar. Like Orbán, Abela would prefer you didn’t look too closely at the stench of corruption, the normalisation of violence, the quiet erosion of services, all buried under ‘build, baby, build’ and a conveyor belt of imported TCNs to keep the abused and available cheap labour count up.

And the overcrowding? The traffic? That’s just a perception right up until you’re sitting in it.

Now imagine the model pushed a little further. Louder rallies. Sharper slogans. Less patience for questions. Would a visit from JD Vance help? Give the show just enough energy to keep going?

Or would it expose the whole thing – tip it from politics into parody?

Because that’s the problem with this model: it doesn’t age well. It compensates. It gets louder as it weakens. More theatrical as it loses control. More aggressive as it senses the ground shifting beneath it.

And when it goes, there is no drama. No reckoning. Just a quiet, collective shrug from voters who decide they’ve had enough of being treated like fools.

Malta has seen that moment before.

The only real question now is how long Abela can keep pretending this is normal – pushing against the shrug, stopping it from doing a 1987.

Come on over, JD. Give him a hand, why don’t you?