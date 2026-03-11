University’s Sustainable Living Complex remains unfinished after years of delays

The long-promised Sustainable Living Complex at the University of Malta remains unfinished after years of delays, with the latest completion target now set for June 2026.

The €46 million major research facility, intended to become a flagship centre for sustainable construction and interdisciplinary research, has been under development since construction works began in 2019.

Originally expected to be finished several years ago, the project has repeatedly missed its deadlines, raising concerns about project management and the future of EU funding tied to the development.

According to a recent review by the National Audit Office (NAO), progress on the project has been described as “insignificant”, despite continued oversight by the University’s internal structures responsible for monitoring major infrastructure projects.

The University has issued warning letters to contractors and imposed financial penalties to address the delays. Nevertheless, the setbacks have persisted.

The delays have also occurred amid broader criticism of financial management at the University. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has publicly raised concerns about governance and spending practices at the institution, questioning how public funds were being managed and calling for stronger accountability.

Minutes from the University’s Steering Committee on Infrastructural Projects now indicate that the institution aims to complete the remaining works by June 2026. This represents an additional one-year delay beyond the revised target of June 2025 that had already been set following an earlier NAO performance audit published in 2023.

University sources told The Shift that the prolonged delays risk creating knock-on effects across the University.

Several faculties and research institutes are expected to relocate to the new complex once it becomes operational. Until the building is completed, these relocations remain on hold, preventing the University from using the space freed up in other parts of the campus.

The NAO also warned that further delays could potentially affect the EU funding arrangements supporting the project.

Under EU funding guidelines, the project must be fully functional by February 2027 to comply with programme closure requirements.

Government authorities responsible for EU funds, together with the programme’s Managing Authority, have said they will continue to closely monitor the project’s progress.

The Sustainable Living Complex is intended to serve as a “living laboratory” where researchers, students and industry partners can study sustainable building technologies and environmental solutions. Once operational, the University plans to use the facility to attract additional research funding, expand doctoral and post-doctoral programmes, and strengthen collaboration with Malta’s construction sector.

Almost seven years after construction began, the project stands as one of the University’s most delayed capital developments, with its completion still more than a year away.