Revoked Ġgantija buffer zone flats permit to be issued again

The Planning Authority is expected to reissue a controversial permit, revoked just two years ago, that allows the construction of around 22 flats and 20 garages just metres away from the iconic Ġgantija Temples in Xagħra, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The development follows the completion of a Heritage Impact Assessment, after which the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, as is usually the case, dropped its earlier objection, stating it is now “satisfied” with the amendments made to the development project.

According to the final case report by an unnamed case officer within the Planning Authority’s directorate, several changes have been introduced to the design of the original proposal in an attempt to mitigate the development’s negative impact on the sensitive heritage site.

Among the amendments is the further recession of the top floor of the three-storey block to reduce visual impact. The revised plans also include restrictions on rock cutting and excavation works, with the intention of ensuring that the ancient foundations of the prehistoric temples remain fully protected.

Despite the revisions, the project still involves the demolition of an existing farmhouse, the reconstruction of part of its façade and the massing of apartments and garages to almost the same scale that sparked widespread controversy when the application first made headlines in 2023.

The permit was originally approved by the Planning Authority in 2023, but was revoked in March 2024 after it emerged that the board had relied on incomplete information regarding the site’s heritage context and its position within the protected buffer zone of the Ġgantija Temples.

The proposed development lies roughly 150 metres from the prehistoric complex, which dates back more than 5,000 years and is considered one of the world’s oldest free-standing structures.

Its proximity to the temples triggered strong objections from heritage organisations, environmental groups and members of the public, who warned that the development could harm the cultural landscape surrounding the temples.

Central to the earlier controversy was the absence of a Heritage Impact Assessment – a study typically required for developments near UNESCO sites to evaluate potential impacts on their historical and visual integrity.

NGOs had warned that proceeding without such an assessment could jeopardise the site’s World Heritage status and set a precedent for further development close to Malta’s most sensitive archaeological locations.

The project is being fronted by architect Samuel Formosa, who has held several public roles in the construction sector and is considered close to the Labour administration. Formosa previously served as chairman of the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools and also chaired the Building Regulation Board.

The developer behind the project is Emmanuel Farrugia.

While the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has now withdrawn its formal objection following the submission of the impact assessment and the revised design proposals, the project remains contentious.

Objectors argue that even with amendments, the scale of the development remains inappropriate when considering that it is so close to one of Malta’s most important archaeological landmarks.