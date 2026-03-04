PA set to greenlight controversial ODZ ‘restoration’ of ta’ Muxi ruins by Joseph Portelli and Mark Agius

After years of controversy, Gozitan developers Mark Agius, known as ta’ Dirjanu, and Joseph Portelli are once again on the verge of receiving the Planning Authority’s (PA) approval to redevelop the Ta’ Muxi ruins in Qala’s pristine Outside Development Zone (ODZ).

The site, a derelict rural structure, had previously been at the centre of a heated dispute over a 2019 permit issued by the PA to turn the property into a villa with a swimming pool – an application withdrawn after strong public opposition and an appeal by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

The new application, submitted by architect Alex Bigeni, a relative of Gozitan Planning Minister Clint Camilleri, now positions the project as a conservation effort.

According to the submitted plans, the works will involve rebuilding the crumbling parts of the structure, reconstructing the rubble wall surrounding the property, creating a beaten-earth path to Triq ta’ Gafan, and planting numerous trees within the site’s precincts. A small cave entrance at the lower level is slated to remain untouched.

Unlike the 2019 application, there are no plans for residential use or a swimming pool, at least for now.

Despite these assurances, environmentalists and the Qala Local Council remain unconvinced.

Both have filed formal objections, warning that the rehabilitation could be a thinly veiled first step toward turning the area into private accommodation, a revival of the controversial plan from 2019.

ERA is also opposed to the project on the basis that Portelli and Agius attempted to convert the ruins into a residence in 2019, and that this may eventually lead to the same outcome.

Yet the unnamed PA’s case officer still recommended approval, citing promises from the architect that the rehabilitated ruins would only serve as an agricultural store in the future.

Ta’ Muxi has long been a flashpoint for debates over Gozo’s fragile rural landscape.

Agius and Portelli, whose business dealings and development applications have repeatedly attracted scrutiny, are no strangers to controversy.

Their 2019 attempt to transform the ruins into a villa sparked a major confrontation involving environmental NGOs, the Qala council, and the PA, culminating in the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) dismissing the permit.

The current application relies on a rural policy introduced in 2014 that allows redevelopment of ruins if proof of past residential use is provided. In the 2019 case, a questionable death certificate from 1921 was produced by the applicants to support this claim. Yet it later emerged that the woman, who it was claimed died on the premises, resided in another dwelling in the village of Qala.

Qala residents expressed frustration at the latest move.

“It feels like history is repeating itself,” said one Qala resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

“They promise restoration, but we all know this is just the first step towards turning our countryside into a private estate as they tried to do just a few years ago.”

Excel Investments, the company owned by Agius and Portelli, responded to the latest attempt with a statement claiming they had “listened to public feedback” and intend only to restore the structure to prevent further decay.

The company insists there will be no further applications or change of use.