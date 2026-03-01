No-one slept

To be fair, and God knows I’m trying, I know nothing about the ceremony that created the hullabaloo that accompanied the launch of Vision 2050, except what I read in the media.

I do know that it turned the approach to Valletta from the bus terminus into a flipping obstacle course and gave lucrative contracts to an impressive roster of friends of friends. I am morally convinced that the said FoF will be duly appreciative when the Labour Party calls on them to supply services in the upcoming elections.

Because the word on the street is that Bobby will soon call them.

But back to that Bigly Beautiful Show, it was all to unveil a document that talks about quality of life and resilience, while the everyday reality for most Maltese is overcrowding, underfunded services, and the exquisite joy of queuing for a court date or a hospital appointment.

‘Malta Vision 2050’ sounds like a manifesto drafted by someone who thinks the National Statistics Office is a creative writing workshop. It promises 100 targets over the next decade, benchmarks for life satisfaction, and even a dashboard where we can track progress in real time.

These are the words you hang on decorative banners – aspirations with all the weight of helium balloons, billboard fodder that has decorated the roads on which we have perceived traffic jams for years. The Song of General Kim Il Sung has nothing on these guys when it comes to self-aggrandisement.

Let’s look over our shoulders, away from the Stargate Cube that blocked entry into the capital and talk about the world most of us live in right now.

We have hospitals that buckle under demand. Queues for specialist referrals that make Dante’s circles look like a fast track. Courtrooms where cases crawl like snails in January. Social services stretched thinner than a bus timetable on a public holiday. Waiting lists and response times that are so long you can plant a tree, watch it grow, and still be waiting.

Some civil servants do their best and deliver, it has to be said, but they stand out and show up the trusted ones who don’t, and meanwhile, the government’s Head Functionary stands behind a podium and assures us that a healthy quality of life for all is within reach.

And the crowd claps, largely because they’ve been given a darn good show with free coffee nearby. But here’s the rub: No matter how many macro measures and key performance indicators are paraded in the vision document, the lived reality won’t bend to nice phrasing just because Prime Minister Robert Abela says it will or Nessun Dorma was warbled with the national anthem as an encore.

You can include accessible public services as a pillar on page 37 of the vision document, but if the local health system can’t cope with a late‑winter surge in cases, then it is nothing more than a slogan in sensible fonts.

You can promise resilience, sustainability, and progress for all, but if the buses are overcrowded, if children wait months for psychological support, if courts can’t clear a docket in a year (or three), then you have abstractions, not solutions.

The vision document will tell you that Malta’s success will be measured not just by GDP but by life satisfaction, human development indices, and disposable income benchmarks. These sound comforting, like reassurance that the concrete was fine after the bridge had already collapsed.

In a country where parking nightmares are described as a mobility experience, and where traffic planning is treated like occult art, life satisfaction will continue to be inversely correlated with the number of times you are moved to spluttering incoherence.

What’s the takeaway? Pretty words are lovely. They make for elegant speeches, striking visuals, and high‑end gala launches with orchestras and fireworks. They make us feel like something is happening.

But when reality bites, when someone has to wait in line for hours at A&E (or go private), or when a social worker juggles cases like flaming torches, the poetry of a national vision feels like an expensive folk tale.

Vision 2050 could be a roadmap, but for the moment, it remains what it is: a pretty brochure for a country that could do so much more if it ever stopped being in love with its own spin.

Oh, and just a note to the Prime Minister: Maybe you should perhaps not have made a plea for even more people to make this tiny, overcrowded island their next destination? In your defence, Jason Micallef was whining about the show you were in, so maybe it wasn’t all bad.