Call for full disclosure of AUM deal on use of waterfront in Cospicua

The controversy surrounding berthing facilities linked to the American University of Malta has deepened, with Partit Momentum calling for the full publication of the agreement regulating the use of public waterfront space in Cospicua.

In a statement issued earlier today, Momentum said the public has a right to see the terms under which AUM claims apparent control over berthing along the Cottonera waterfront.

The party, which was formed by former ADPD chairperson and independent candidate Arnold Cassola, argued that secrecy around the agreement has fuelled justified concerns that public maritime space may have been effectively privatised without adequate scrutiny or democratic oversight.

In February, AUM asserted ownership of the seafront adjacent to its campus, prompting questions about whether the institution’s claims were actually backed by the formal concession it was awarded by disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat or some sort of temporary permit.

Momentum also reiterated its calls for the university to explain the nature and extent of berthing facilities installed along the waterfront, including whether these were authorised under planning or maritime regulations.

Momentum’s demand comes amid mounting inconsistencies in AUM’s public narrative across several fronts.

Separate investigations published by The Shift have revealed internal communications contradicting the university’s claims about its student accommodation, and evidence of substandard living conditions in its hostel facilities.

In another case, AUM declined to answer questions about alleged deportation threats made to foreign students who left Malta after raising concerns about their treatment.

More recently, the university failed to explain why its top brass met with a former Transport Malta CEO multiple times in the lead-up to the contentious decision to restrict access to the seafront.

Against this backdrop, Momentum argues that the berthing agreement cannot be viewed in isolation. The party said the argument forms part of a broader pattern in which key arrangements involving AUM, from land use to accommodation standards, have been shielded from public scrutiny.

The party insists that publishing the agreement in full is a minimum step toward restoring transparency and trust.