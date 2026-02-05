PM’s paid ‘grass expert’ contradicted by free advice

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s attempt to draw a line under the Ta’ Qali grass saga has suffered another blow, with a free independent assessment commissioned by Momentum directly contradicting the conclusions of the government’s paid expert.

The assessment, carried out on site by an unnamed local specialist at Momentum’s request, concluded that the controversial works at the Ta’ Qali picnic area were effectively designed to prevent natural grass regrowth, undermining repeated government claims that the area would recover on its own.

Momentum said the inspection confirms what environmentalists, residents and opposition politicians have been warning for months: the soil was deliberately covered and compacted in a way that suppresses natural vegetation and prevents water from properly penetrating the ground. As a result, the area can no longer function as a healthy green public space.

The findings directly clash with the advice relied upon by Prime Minister Abela, who earlier this month announced that a “solution” had been found just three days after appointing a grass expert on a €50-an-hour consultancy contract.

Parliamentary replies later revealed the expert to be Joseph Alfred Schembri, a horticulturalist who runs a private landscaping company named Sun Island Nurseries Ltd, based in Mgarr.

Abela’s sudden announcement came after months of public anger over the transformation of one of Malta’s largest family picnic areas into a barren gravelled expanse, overseen by Labour Party official Jason Micallef.

The project had initially been defended as a necessary intervention, with assurances that grass would naturally regrow – a promise that so failed to materialise, even though some areas have recently started to show signs of slow recovery.

The issue sparked widespread backlash, with environmental groups, families and NGOs accusing the government of destroying a public green space while funnelling hundreds of thousands of euros into questionable works though dircet orders. The laying of gravel alone has already cost taxpayers more than €400,000.

In a recent interview, Abela publicly distanced himself from Micallef’s earlier assurances, conceding that the project “could have been done better” and admitting that grass would not return without intervention.

However, senior government officials were reportedly surprised by how quickly the expert’s advice was delivered, with sources describing the timeline as highly unusual for a project of this scale.

Momentum spokesman Arnold Cassola – who has been very vociferous on the issue – said the party’s assessment was being offered free of charge, in stark contrast to the government’s reliance on paid consultants.

“There is no need to waste another €9,000 on experts,” Cassola said. “Those responsible for ruining the Ta’ Qali family park and misappropriating €310,000 should refund taxpayers and restore the area at their own expense.”

Despite the Prime Minister’s claims, it remains unclear when, or at what cost, the promised restoration of Ta’ Qali will take place.