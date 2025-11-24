Scrapyard fires expose regulatory gap

The inferno that once again swallowed a Marsa scrapyard on Friday was not a freak accident, nor an unavoidable tragedy.

It was the predictable result of years of regulatory indifference, bureaucratic shrugging and an extraordinary willingness by the country’s law-enforcement and oversight authorities to look the other way while a litany of environmental abuses piled higher than the scrap itself.

Residents awoke to black plumes of smoke thick enough to register on satellite imagery – a grim achievement for a nation barely the size of a mid-European province. Doors were sealed, workplaces evacuated, lectures cancelled, and light aircraft flights suspended.

The Addolorata Cemetery was ordered shut, as if the dead themselves required protection from the consequences of official negligence.

And while firefighters scrambled, exhausted and overwhelmed, and dragged back from their off days, one could almost hear the collective gasp from Malta’s enforcement structures: Wait – this place is dangerous?

This is the same scrapyard that burned spectacularly in 2021, in what was described at the time as “the largest industrial fire in years”. The signs were not subtle. The warnings were not hidden. The infringements were not minor.

Over half a decade, the Environment and Resources Authority issued repeated stop-and-compliance orders: late oil clean-ups, improper storage of flammable waste, piles of hazardous material stretching beyond the confines of the site, and a seeming contempt for basic fire-safety rules.

Yet here we are again – firefighters battling a blaze that experts say was intensified by the improper storage of combustible materials, precisely the malpractice authorities had already flagged.

The scrapyard was even allowed a renewed environmental permit in 2023, complete with requirements for “fire safety measures” whose deadlines conveniently vanish in the public documentation.

Law enforcement’s role in this fiasco is as striking as the smoke trail: minimal presence when it mattered, maximal disruption only when the consequences became too large to ignore. Where were the unannounced inspections? Where were the enforcement actions that actually enforced?

Where was the insistence , the duty, to shut down a repeat violator storing hazardous waste beyond legal limits? If the operator’s scrap piles were treated with the same leniency as the operator himself, no wonder the flames spread with such enthusiasm.

You cannot ignore the irony: The Civil Protection Department, called in to clean up the consequences of others’ institutional failures, is deployed en masse while those responsible for prevention hide behind overlapping remits and administrative vagueness.

Malta’s regulators are always “monitoring”, but seldom acting.

Only weeks ago, a similar fire tore through a scrapyard in Għaxaq, putting firefighters, residents, and the environment at risk. Yet despite repeated warnings, regulatory oversight has been toothless, and law enforcement has been largely reactive rather than preventive.

These are not isolated incidents. They are patterns, evidence of systemic neglect by the authorities responsible for public safety and environmental protection.

When hazardous waste is stored improperly, when flammable materials pile up unchecked, and when repeated violators face little more than paper warnings, the result is inevitable disaster.

Malta’s regulators must move beyond the charade of mere monitoring, if that is even done. Permits should be made tougher, conditional on verifiable and enforceable safety measures rather than bureaucratic box-ticking.

Authorities must carry out mandatory, unannounced inspections to ensure compliance with environmental and fire-safety laws. Operators who repeatedly flout regulations should face criminal liability, so that negligence carries consequences beyond fines that are easily absorbed.

Firefighters should never have to clean up preventable disasters. Residents should not have to seal their homes or flee their workplaces because authorities failed to act.

The recent scrapyard fires are a stark reminder that Malta cannot continue treating public safety as optional.

Authorities will now launch investigations – again. Reports will be commissioned – again. Lessons will be pledged – again. But unless law enforcement finally accepts its role as more than a spectator to environmental degradation, the next thick column of toxic smoke may already be preparing to rise.