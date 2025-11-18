Social housing ministry promotes official named in voter registration controversy

The Ministry for Social and Affordable Accommodation has quietly promoted Marvic Grech to Head of Secretariat just months ahead of the next general elections – a move prompting renewed scrutiny given her central mention in the Siġġiewi electoral address-change scandal.

Grech, previously a customer care official within the same ministry, now holds one of the most senior administrative posts under Minister Roderick Galdes. The decision to elevate her at such a politically sensitive moment is raising questions about judgment, transparency, and whether the unresolved scandal has been effectively sidelined rather than addressed.

Her promotion comes despite the fact that she was directly referred to in court proceedings investigating how 99 individuals had registered their ID card addresses at an unfinished social housing block in Siġġiewi ahead of the 2024 local council elections.

The block, Binja Silvio Parnis, was still under construction, lacked basic utilities, and was inaccessible to would-be tenants; yet applications were processed at unusual speed and with multiple missing fields, according to the magistrate’s findings.

In testimony earlier this year, Malita Investments CEO Jennifer Falzon stated that her agency had no involvement in orchestrating the address changes, identifying the ministry’s customer care office, and naming Grech, as the point of contact.

Despite this, and despite a magistrate’s ongoing order for police to identify and investigate any public officials who facilitated the false declarations, Grech has now been promoted rather than sidelined or formally scrutinised.

The move is already drawing political fire. Opposition figures have long argued that the Siġġiewi address transfers amounted to attempted gerrymandering, with allegations that the mass registrations were engineered to influence electoral results in a locality crucial to Labour’s voting patterns. Commentators have also described the episode in stark terms, accusing the ministry of overseeing a “criminal scheme” and insisting that those involved must be held accountable.

While Malita Investments has issued firm denials of any wrongdoing and Minister Galdes continues to defend the ministry’s housing strategy, the decision to elevate Grech risks deepening public distrust. It also raises the issue of whether the appointment was vetted in light of her involvement in a politically charged case.

An analysis of information presented in parliament last year revealed that during the last general elections (2022), the Housing Authority assigned more than 30% of the 557 flats available for distribution to constituents in the electoral districts of Minister Galdes.

As the country edges closer to a general elections, the promotion of an official linked to a controversial electoral episode should result in scrutiny.

The unanswered questions surrounding Grech’s role in the Siġġiewi affair now sit uncomfortably alongside her new position at the heart of Minister Galdes’s secretariat.