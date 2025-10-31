Evans Building regeneration design wins architectural award but project remains in limbo

The winning designs for the long-delayed regeneration of Valletta’s Evans Building – intended to transform the former laboratories into a luxury five-star hotel – have received the prestigious Galizia Design Award even as the project itself remains stalled amid ongoing disputes.

The proposal, submitted by architect Chris Briffa on behalf of Iconic Hotel Malta–Nobu JV, a private partnership involving the globally recognised Nobu Hotels, was praised by an international jury for its sensitive integration of modern luxury within Valletta’s historic fabric. The jury commended the design’s ability to revitalise the dilapidated site “in harmony with its surroundings”, enhancing the prestige of the UNESCO World Heritage city.

The irony was not lost on observers that the project received the award in the ‘Unbuilt Projects’ category.

More than three years after the government launched a Request for Proposals (RfP) to redevelop Evans Building, the initiative remains mired in procedural deadlock and allegations of administrative mishandling.

Government sources confirmed that the 65-year concession process was still unresolved, as the Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB) has yet to issue a ruling on two appeals challenging the tendering procedure.

A stalled redevelopment

The RfP, issued in November 2022, sought private investors to convert Evans Building, most recently used for government offices, into a high-end hotel.

The tender drew several offers ranging from €1.2 million to €41 million.

The bidders are now embroiled in a legal dispute due to the OPM’s flawed decision.

In March 2023, an evaluation committee appointed by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) selected Valletta Luxury Projects, a joint venture between the Decesare family of Eden Leisure Group and Mark Weingard of the Iniala Hotel, as the preferred bidder.

However, it later emerged that the winning consortium’s financial submission contained a critical error: a global bid of €1.2 million had been entered instead of the intended €78 million. The discrepancy prompted protests from rival bidders and raised questions over the integrity of the evaluation process.

Appeals and accusations

Two competing consortia, Katari Hospitality, owned by developer Paul Attard, and Iconic Hotel Malta–Nobu JV, which recently won the design award, both lodged appeals with the PCRB, alleging irregularities and requesting the disqualification of the Decesare–Weingard bid.

Iconic Hotel Malta–Nobu JV also sought to exclude Katari Hospitality’s submission, claiming that the government had allowed Attard to amend his financial data after the tender’s deadline was extended “without explanation.” Katari, represented by lawyer Ryan Pace, a close associate of Prime Minister Robert Abela, has rejected the claims.

Despite the appeals having been filed more than 18 months ago, the PCRB has yet to hold hearings on the matter. Any eventual decision by the board may itself be subject to further legal challenge.