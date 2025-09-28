PA postpones approval of tower in Marsalforn following PM’s blunder

The Executive Chairman of the Planning Authority, Johann Buttigieg, has helped prevent a significant embarrassment for Prime Minister Robert Abela by removing the approval of additional floors for a high-rise tower in Marsalforn, Gozo, from the Planning Board’s agenda.

In a last-minute decision, Buttigieg postponed the recommended approval for two additional floors and an extra five metres in height for the Vista Point Tower in Marsalforn. This decision was made to help Abela avoid a wave of criticism following a significant blunder.

Official documents indicate that the Planning Authority (PA) has recommended approving the Vista Point Tower in Marsalforn. This approval would permit the tower to increase in height by two additional floors, resulting in a total of 13 floors. However, according to the local plan, the area is only designated for buildings up to four floors.

Its imminent approval was unexpectedly removed from the agenda by Buttigieg to spare the Prime Minister embarrassment.

Last week, Abela expressed his ‘shock’ at comments made by the new PN leader, Alex Borg, regarding a new skyline policy for Gozo. These comments were interpreted as a potential invitation for the construction of towers on the sister island.

Smelling a political advantage, Abela immediately pounced on the issue, mocking his young counterpart and vowing that under his leadership, no towers would be permitted in Gozo.

This caught the Prime Minister off guard, as the PA was about to approve exactly what Abela stated he would never allow.

“A large tower is already being constructed in Marsalforn, and his government is approving additional floors, further destroying the once quiet fishing village,” sources told The Shift.

Vista Point Tower – from 4 to 13 floors and counting

The towering structure in Marsalforn, which has marred the summer resort’s skyline, has been under construction for at least 20 years.

The developers, Trends Development Ltd, a Gozitan family known as Ta’ Trieste, received a permit from the previous PN administration in 2005 to construct several blocks consisting of approximately 150 apartments, along with hundreds of garages and commercial buildings, located just off the coast of Marsalforn.

Although the area was designated for a height limitation of four floors, the Planning Authority at that time interpreted the policies differently, as often happens, and issued a permit for eight floors instead.

Over the years, many applications and modifications were submitted piecemeal by Architect Edwin Mintoff, with the Planning Authority consistently approving each request.

Last year, Mintoff sought permission to add two more floors to the already 11-storey structure (application PA00880/25). This increase would raise the towers by an additional five metres, allowing for more apartments, improved views, and greater income for the developers.

The PA had no reservations and recommended an additional approval for Gozo’s only tower to increase its height. However, just before the discussion on this approval at the Planning Board, Buttigieg postponed the decision, shortly after the Prime Minister made an embarrassing mistake.

The apartments, many of which have been completed to the shell stage, have been on the market for several years.