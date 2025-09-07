Alex Borg’s narrow win and the PN’s unfinished reckoning

The Nationalist Party has awoken to a new leader, but not necessarily a new direction. Alex Borg’s wafer-thin victory in the PN leadership contest marks a turning point in Maltese politics, but one laden with uncertainty.

Borg represents a generational shift that the party sorely needed to project. Yet, for all the freshness of his appeal, the questions surrounding his political inexperience loom larger than the margin by which he won.

If the contest was meant to be a showcase of renewal, the way it was handled told a different story. The party’s electoral commission botched the process with unnecessary delays, leaving members frustrated and observers bemused.

Instead of projecting competence, the PN reinforced its reputation for internal disorganisation and poor management. Worse still, the decision to limit candidates’ access to the media, controlling which questions could be asked by the independent press, was a self-inflicted wound.

In attempting to balance exposure, the party limited transparency, sending exactly the wrong signal at a time when trust and openness are in short supply.

The PN has for years grappled with internal divisions, waning credibility, and the struggle to present itself as a serious alternative to Labour’s entrenched dominance. Borg’s ascent was the result of a sense among members that a youthful face might break the cycle of decline.

Yet winning a leadership race within the party is a far easier task than convincing the electorate at large that the PN can govern again.

In his first words as leader, Borg announced “a new chapter” for the PN. The question is: what will that chapter be? His public statements suggest an ideological direction that jars with the PN’s traditional values.

He has said he would have voted for Donald Trump, described Italy’s far-right Giorgia Meloni as one of the best political leaders in Europe, and attended a conference organised by Nigel Farage who led the UK to exit the EU.

These associations raise eyebrows in a party historically grounded in Christian-democratic and pro-European traditions. If Borg’s leadership veers toward the populist right, he risks alienating moderates and reinforcing the sense that the PN has lost its compass.

What lies ahead is a test of stamina and substance. Borg inherits a party with its machinery creaking, whose message often appears fragmented, and whose policies have struggled to resonate beyond its shrinking base.

He must unify a parliamentary group that includes figures with far greater experience and sharper elbows, many of whom may doubt his ability to steer the PN through what is likely to be a bruising few months leading to general elections expected in spring.

The challenges are immense: to overhaul the party’s structures, craft a coherent vision that speaks to Malta’s economic and social realities, and regain trust among disillusioned voters who have long since written off the PN as divided and ineffectual.

These are tasks that would daunt a seasoned political operator, let alone a leader at the outset of his career.

The risk is that Borg becomes the symbol of a party still searching for itself rather than the architect of its revival. If he fails to assert authority quickly, internal dissent will fester, and Labour will look on with quiet satisfaction.

The question, therefore, is not simply whether Borg can carry the PN into the next elections; it is whether he can survive the political baptism of fire awaiting him over the coming months.

His victory is historic. But unless it is followed by an equally historic reimagining of what the PN stands for, and a professionalisation of how it conducts itself, the party will remain mired in the very weaknesses that have kept it out of power for more than a decade.

Malta’s opposition needed a rebirth; instead, it may have bought itself time, and little else.