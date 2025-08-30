Caqnu’s works in Xemxija, without a permit, prompt anger among residents

Residents in Xemxija have reacted with fury after controversial developer Charles Polidano – known as ‘ic-Caqnu’ – moved heavy machinery onto Triq Raddet ir-Roti, erecting a wall that has blocked some 40 parking spaces despite not holding the necessary permits.

Polidano’s works have also closed off part of a scheduled road between Triq Raddet ir-Roti and Triq is-Simar, a link that was meant to remain open to the public.

Residents say the closure has worsened long-standing parking shortages while raising fears about the future of mature carob trees on the site.

When challenged by the St Paul’s Bay local council, Polidano claimed to be operating under a permit from the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA). However, following questions by The Shift, the agency flatly denied granting any permit.

The only documentation displayed at the site refers to a planning control application that is still pending assessment, and does not cover the current works.

The application states it is “to remove the schemed passageway from the middle of the site and to create two passageways on the side of the site and amend the delineation of Site A and Site B.”

These are two towers Caqnu wants to build, and he wants the planned road removed and rescheduled to pass by his two developments.

Despite this, the developer closed the street to allow trucks to manoeuvre, without authorisation from the local council.

The mayor of St Paul’s Bay, Censu Galea, has made repeated visits following a flood of complaints but said he has been met with silence or obfuscation from the authorities.

“As soon as signs were placed along Triq Raddet ir-Roti indicating no parking, residents contacted me personally,” Galea told The Shift.

“We later discovered the developers were separating private land from the public road. That did not require permits provided the wall fell within private property. But it then emerged that works were planned to clear the site for archaeological investigations. When I contacted ERA, I was told that the trees in question have no special protection because the site lies within a development zone.”

The Shift received the same reply from ERA, which said carob trees are not protected within development areas. Since there seems to be no limit on where developments occur, even in Outside Development Zones, questions have been raised about whether there was any point to the claimed protection of mature carob trees.

In April 2025, St Paul’s Bay Council issued a strong objection to a highly contentious zoning application from Xemxija Estates Ltd—Polidano’s firm—criticising what it described as a “savage intensification” of development in what was originally intended as a low-density zone.

The proposal involves an expansive 7,000 m² undeveloped plot, which was already earmarked under the North West Local Plan for a quiet residential area with a defined neighbourhood centre.

Instead, the company is proposing two passageways flanking a vastly enlarged central plot set for mixed residential and commercial development. The council expressed alarm that the plan would shatter the area’s character and override the original vision.

What Polidano wants to build is a seven-level underground garage, a ground floor, and eleven storeys above ground—ultimately yielding a towering, 19-floor residential complex. The council warned of the unsuitability of current road, sewage, and water infrastructure for such intensive use, etched into the precarious clay undertones that threaten the stability of nearby homes.

Residents remain anxious not only about the immediate loss of parking but also about the broader implications for the neighbourhood. The contested plot has long been earmarked by Polidano for the construction of two towers, a development that would dominate the area and permanently alter access routes.

The area Polidano has occupied joins another building in front of it that he developed and was swamped in controversy for at least 12 years.

First, the company expanded the building onto land that it did not own, leading to a court case that took years to resolve. Then, he also occupied government land, and got away with it thanks to the Lands Authority.

Polidano has now sealed the entire area with huge bollards and denying access to anyone on the premise that it’s “for safety reasons”.

The Shift called Gordon Polidano, Caqnu’s son, but he refused to answer any questions on the phone, saying he’s on holiday, and “do you know it’s Friday afternoon?”.

The Shift then received a reply from the company’s PR agency, which said Polidano had applied for an environmental permit – EP/127/25 – while at the same time saying no permit was required.

“Following assessment and site inspection, ERA determined that no environmental permit was required, so the application was withdrawn, as ERA confirmed that the removal of the trees and other vegetation could be undertaken,” the agency said.

In reply to questions by The Shift, Polidano’s PR agency said, “The activity on the site owned by Polidano in Xemxija relates solely to the removal of vegetation from the site and an archaeological evaluation… requested by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.”

“A formal request was submitted to the Building and Construction Authority for such an evaluation to take place under Regulation 4, and this is underway”, Polidano’s spokesperson added.

The company apologised for any inconvience caused – small comfort to the residents in the area since Polidamo has taken control of the area with no alternatives.