Ċaqnu gets his way in Xemxija through a tailor-made tender

Charles Polidano (iċ-Ċaqnu), a developer with a record of enforcement orders and illegalities, has managed to get his way on another development of seafront apartments in Xemxija, thanks to a deal with the Labour government.

In 2022, through his company Xemxija Estates Ltd, he secured the Planning Authority’s approval for the sanctioning of a building he had built more than a decade earlier and left in a shell form, now destined to be converted into 47 apartments, two penthouses, 34 garages, and shops.

Yet he had an outstanding issue. A part of the building was on government property, which he did not own.

The issue has now been resolved through the intervention of the government, which used the Lands Authority to issue a tailor-made tender specifically for Polidano’s requirements.

Earlier this month, the Lands Authority issued a call for the acquisition of public land in front of Polidano’s already built block of apartments to be handed over to him to accommodate his requirements.

Although small, the parcel of public land was crucial for Polidano to complete his project, as it will now be used as an entrance to underground garages and a realignment of the property.

To facilitate matters, the Lands Authority issued the tender through the usual right of first refusal, making Polidano the only real contender.

It set the price for the public land at €42,571 per year for 15 years, with the possibility that Polidano could redeem it on a perpetual basis during the duration of the emphyteutic grant.

Unsurprisingly, by the end of the tendering process, only Polidano’s company made a bid, for just €1 over the price set by the Lands Authority.

Through this acquisition, the project, already advertised for sale as ‘Terrazzas’ on the Xemxija waterfront, is set to be completed soon.

The Xemxija development is the latest in a series of cases that show how Polidano is resolving all his pending issues with the government after decades of complete impunity by all government administrations.

Only a few weeks ago, the Planning Authority sanctioned massive illegalities, including a zoo, a family park, and various extensions built illegally in 2008 as part of the Montekristo complex.

The Planning Authority agreed that once Polidano paid some €1.8 million in fines, his irregularities would be cleared.

In 2023, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Archbishop Charles Scicluna inaugurated Polidano’s building in Ħal Farruġ, which had been developed illegally for years and was later sanctioned.

In Xemxija alone, Polidano has another two contested projects. One is a tower in the area of the protected curt ruts.

Another development planned consists of two towers just behind the long-standing development just facilitated by the Lands Department – a development the local council objected to, calling it “savage”. Yet Polidano has already closed off and occupied the area, including a street set in the local plans.