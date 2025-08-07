Standards watchdog asked to probe nepotism in health ministry

The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has been asked to investigate mounting allegations of nepotism within the Health Ministry, spearheaded by Minister Jo Etienne Abela.

The complaint, filed by Carmel Cacopardo, Deputy Chairperson of ADPD–The Green Party, draws attention to a recent exposé by The Shift detailing how family connections may be influencing appointments at Gozo General Hospital.

Among the latest revelations, a 19‑year‑old student, Anastasia Cassar, from Sannat, has been employed as a clerk via a government‑funded security contractor alongside her partner, George Abela, the Minister’s nephew.

Cassar is the daughter of Philip Cassar, a trusted aide in the Minister’s private office.

Last week, The Shift revealed that George Abela had secured his hospital role through Signal 8, a firm holding a contract with the Health Ministry. He is the son of Mariella Abela—Minister Abela’s private secretary and sister‑in‑law—herself a Labour Party council leader and deeply embedded in the Minister’s network.

Minister Abela has dismissed these claims, accusing the media of orchestrating a “coordinated campaign” of character assassination against his family. He insists that agency staff are appointed by contractors through standard procedures, “based on qualifications and technical requirements”.

In his letter addressed to the Commissioner, Cacopardo emphasised the importance of examining the Minister’s responsibility for actions carried out in the name of the Ministry, particularly in light of accepted standards of ethical conduct. The request seeks clarity on any conflicts between these appointments and the Code of Ethics governing ministerial behaviour.

This development compounds concerns over the use of private contractors to place politically connected individuals on the public payroll—a method also employed in other ministries, including the Environment Ministry. It allows Ministers to distance themselves from recruitment despite their usual interventions to help constituents and supporters.