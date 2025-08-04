Galdes won’t explain spending spree on constituency handouts

Malta’s Housing Minister Roderick Galdes has refused to answer questions about the use of public funds to support organisations exclusively within his electoral constituency.

Last month, Galdes shared a series of videos across his social media platforms, showing himself handing out government donations to band clubs, football teams, festa groups, and other local organisations. In the posts, Galdes described the donations as government “investment,” but all the recipients were based in his own constituency.

Despite repeated questions from The Shift about which schemes were used to facilitate these funds, whether proper procedures were followed, and whether necessary approvals were obtained, Galdes has remained silent.

Among the events promoted by the minister was the inauguration of a lift at Qormi’s St George Band Club, funded through €30,000 from the Housing Development Fund—a fund managed by the Housing Authority, which falls under Galdes’ political remit. The minister did not confirm whether he had played a role in directing these funds to the club.

Over the past weeks, Galdes has also presided over ceremonies distributing funds to Pinto Band Club, Kristru Re Band Club in Paola, two band clubs in Luqa, Għaqda Mużikali Tarxien, and the fireworks group for Qormi’s Saint Sebastian feast. Fgura Football Club received government funds to purchase a tractor for its facilities.

While Galdes has not addressed questions regarding the criteria behind the donations, sources told The Shift that some Labour MPs and candidates running in the same district consider the actions discriminatory and have raised concerns with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

So far, the minister has not explained why all the funding announcements appear to be concentrated in his home district or whether similar support is being offered elsewhere under the same programmes.