Edward Scicluna forces Abela’s hand, gets over €11,500 a month

Edward Scicluna – the former Finance Minister indicted over charges of corruption, money laundering, and fraud in connection with the hospital’s heist – will be able to claim € 11,500 a month until next December following Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decision to reinstate him as Governor of the Central Bank.

Abela’s latest U-turn was announced exactly on the anniversary of Scicluna’s forced resignation on 29 July 2024.

Scicluna’s five-year mandate comes to an end in December, when he retires at the age of almost 80. In the meantime, Sandro Demarco, who filled the role of Governor, was told by Castille to make way, at least for a few months.

Central Bank sources told The Shift that Scicluna forced the prime minister’s hand after weeks of pressure, particularly since Abela had decided to reinstate Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi, who faces similar charges, to his position.

Mizzi had resigned from his post last year. However, a few months ago, Abela reinstated him as Permanent Secretary, despite the criminal charges he faces.

Sources told The Shift that while many Ministers disagreed with Scicluna’s return, they blamed the prime minister for his unilateral decisions and misjudgment when reinstating Mizzi. “The prime minister is now compromised. What’s good for the goose is good for the gender.”

Last year, when Scicluna was indicted, Abela asked for his resignation “in Malta’s interest”.

Scicluna resisted, arguing that the prime minister could not remove him from office as the EU and the European Central Bank governed him. However, after pressure, Scicluna reached an agreement with a subcommittee of the Cabinet of Ministers to suspend himself on half pay (€6,000 a month) until the Court reached a final decision.

On top of his Central Bank salary, Scicluna also receives three different pensions funded by taxpayers. These include a standard national insurance pension, a ministerial pension worth approximately €35,000 annually, and a pension from his tenure as a Member of the European Parliament.

Abela had praised Sciclina’s decision to step down, calling it a demonstration of integrity by the former Minister and saying that he had Malta’s interests at heart.

U-turns with elections in mind

The latest U-turn by the prime minister comes shortly after deciding to try to mend fences with Labour stalwart Helena Dalli and her family.

After refusing her wishes to nominate her as President of Malta or European Commissioner for another term, Abela announced that Dalli was to be Acting President – an insignificant and temporary post.

Sources said these illogical decisions, including the recent controversial planning Bills, reflect the prime minister’s current state of mind, fixated on early elections to capitalise on the ongoing leadership race within the main opposition party, the PN.

Rumours have been circulating that Abela is planning general elections before the summer, in 2026.