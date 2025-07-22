Legal storm disrupts Traffic Minister’s rushed fast ferry plans

Traffic Minister Chris Bonett’s hastily conceived idea to introduce a fast ferry service this summer between Sliema and Gozo via Bugibba, in another attempt to ease the ongoing traffic crisis, has hit a significant obstacle as a possible service provider has halted the ongoing tendering process, claiming foul play.

Industry sources told The Shift that the legal snag will likely mean that Minister Bonnet’s rushed announcement, made earlier this month, that the service would start in August, will not materialise, and commuters will have to wait many more months before they can begin using the subsidised service.

The Request for Proposals (RfP) was published on July 2 and was supposed to close by the end of this week. This has now been put on hold as a result of a challenge made by Supreme Travel Limited before the Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB).

The Zejtun-based company – a prominent player in the local maritime passenger business, better known as Ta’ Cancu – accused Minister Bonett of issuing a “discriminatory, unproportionate and anti-competitive” tender, aimed at giving an advantage to unnamed competitors.

Through lawyer Reuben Farrugia, Supreme complained that the short time limit allowed for submitting offers contravenes EU rules. It argued that the same principles applied to the selection and technical criteria, as well as the time allowed for the service to be implemented after the award.

Supreme argued that all these conditions, which go against EU competition rules, point towards a tender intended for companies that already provide a fast ferry service subsidised through a public service obligation.

The company requested that the PCRB halt the tender and return it to the drawing board to reflect EU competition rules.

In a preliminary response, the Transport Ministry acknowledged that it did not strictly adhere to the rules, particularly regarding the timeline for submissions. Still, it said that this was done due to the “pressing public interest in commencing the fast ferry service promptly”.

At the same time, the Ministry denied that it was giving any advantage to other competitors.

On July 2, after inaugurating a long-awaited new breakwater in Bugibba, Minister Bonett announced that the new fast ferry connecting Sliema to Gozo via Bugibba would start by the end of August.

Industry sources told The Shift that while the new service could be a good idea, the way the tender was drafted was amateurish and showed a lack of professionalism by the Bonett’s Ministry.

This is the second time in a few weeks that Bonett was stopped from implementing his plan to ‘solve’ the traffic crisis.

Just a few weeks ago, The Shift had reported that the Transport Minister was told by the Finance Ministry that there were no funds available for the already announced cash-for-driving licence scheme.

The scheme was announced in April and had to be introduced weeks ago. However, the Finance Ministry is opposing its introduction, considering the scheme as ill-conceived and a waste of public funds.