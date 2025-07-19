ADPD calls for probe into public procurement irregularities after The Shift’s investigation

An investigation on procurement procedures for the Mediterrane Film Festival by the National Audit Office was requested by the Deputy Chair of the ADPD party Carmel Cacopardo.

The request was made following a report by The Shift showing that the multi-million-euro tender to organise the Mediterrane Film Festival was officially awarded on 3 July, after the festival and its associated gala event had concluded in June.

The festival was held between the 21 – 29 June.

“It is known that the festival cost several million euro. The work on it — and therefore also the expenditure — started weeks before 21 June,” Cacopardo told the Auditor General.

He questioned procurement procedures as he asked for an investigation by the Auditor General on the abuse of public funds on a multi-million-euro tender.

“It is inevitable that in these circumstances one arrives at the conclusion that the spending of public funds is being carried out haphazardly, without the slightest control,” Cacopardo told the Commissioner.

The Shift is informed that the Auditor General has aacknowledged the request for an investigation.

On his blog, Cacopardo said, “We have had enough.”

The Shift’s investigation revealed that the tender was awarded after the multi-million-euro event was over.