Owners of ‘high-end’ illegal Valletta restaurant refusing to pay €50,000 fine but allowed to keep operating

Capo Crudo, a former regatta club in lower Valletta, which in 2017 was converted into an illegal ‘high-end’ restaurant by businessmen close to the Labour government, is allowed to continue operating despite its owners refusing to pay a €50,000 fine to the Planning Authority, accumulated over six years.

In 2017, owners Keith Seychell and Marvin Scicluna disregarded the law and converted the premises into a restaurant. The Planning Authority issued an enforcement notice, ordering the owners to dismantle their illegal development and pay a fine of €50 per day until they comply with the law.

Although the Authority has the right to take direct action and dismantle the illegalities, it preferred to give Seychell and his partner time to get their business in order.

Still, more than eight years later, and with thousands in turnover and profits, the restaurant continues to operate in an illegal building. At the same time, Seychell and Scicluna have never paid a cent of their €50-a-day fine.

In a judicial letter sent to the two businessmen, the Planning Authority requested that they pay a total of €50,000, which they owe for operating their illegal restaurant and failing to comply with the law between 2017 and 2023.

So far, the fine remains unpaid, and the restaurant continues to operate in full swing, charging patrons extravagant prices to enjoy the Marsamxett Harbour view from their unauthorised building.

To add insult to injury, the contraveners also include the Lands Authority, as the land occupied by Seychell’s illegal restaurant belongs to the public. It is unclear whether the Lands Authority has taken legal action to order Seychell out of its property.

Described as a colourful person, Seychell, a 45-year-old property developer from Marsaskala, regularly flaunts his wealth on social media.

Until a few years ago, he was a business partner of former Labour Minister Jose Herrera in property development, and Ministers regularly dined at his restaurant.

Seychell is also involved in other questionable deals, such as the so-called Metropolis Tower in Gżira, launched with great pomp by disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat in 2015, but remains an excavated hole to this day. At the time, Seychell was considered to be Libyan businessman Husni Bey’s representative on the stalled project.