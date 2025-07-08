Former agency chief returns to government role after failed private sector stint

Keith Fenech, the former chief executive of two government entities, has returned to the public sector less than a year after leaving to pursue opportunities in private enterprise.

Fenech, who previously headed both the Central Business District and INDIS Malta, has now been appointed as a consultant to Kurt Farrugia, the Chief Executive Officer of Transport Malta.

His appointment, reportedly made at the direction of Transport Minister Chris Bonett, comes after what sources described as an unsuccessful spell in a senior managerial role at James Caterers.

Multiple sources within Transport Malta told The Shift that Fenech struggled to adapt to the demands of the private sector. “He found the private sector too challenging and did not perform to expectations,” one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The nature of Fenech’s new role within Transport Malta remains unclear. Officials stated that he lacks experience in transport policy and infrastructure and suggested his appointment may serve a more political function.

One source remarked that Fenech is expected to act as the Minister’s “eyes and ears” within the agency, amid strained relations between Minister Bonett and Farrugia.

Neither Farrugia nor the Ministry has issued a public statement confirming Fenech’s engagement or disclosing the terms of his consultancy. No public call for the position appears to have been issued, raising questions about the transparency of the recruitment process.

James Caterers, where Fenech held a senior position following his departure from government, declined to comment on his tenure, citing confidentiality policies.

Prior to his foray into the private sector, Fenech had served as CEO of the Central Business District – a public-private partnership responsible for the Mrieħel industrial estate – and later as CEO of INDIS Malta, which oversees the management of industrial zones across the country.

The Shift had reported that while serving as a government CEO, Fenech was simultaneously employed on a part-time basis as a consultant to Methode Electronics – a private firm that operates a government-leased factory and has received substantial public funding.

Despite concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest, government officials at the time maintained that Fenech’s dual roles did not breach ethical standards.

During his tenure, Methode benefited from several state arrangements, including the allocation of a government-owned factory adjacent to its Mrieħel premises, COVID-19 subsidies, and significant tax incentives.