Malta last in EU Parliament attendance rankings

Malta ranked last among the European Union’s 27 countries for participation in European Parliament roll-call votes, with four of its five ranked MEPs recording rates below the EU average.

Figures compiled by independent monitoring website WheresMyMEP show Malta averaged 66.7%, compared with 88.9% across 716 ranked MEPs. Cyprus, the next-lowest country, recorded 71.8%.

The figures cover the site’s 180-day reporting window, with the latest votes dated 17 September 2026. Attendance is measured through participation in roll-call votes, rather than days physically present at Parliament. Votes on officially excused sittings are excluded from the calculation.

Nationalist MEP David Casa was the only Maltese representative above the EU average. He participated in 1,602 of 1,683 roll calls, recording 95.2% and ranking 301st.

Labour MEP Daniel Attard recorded 74.6%, placing 628th, while Nationalist Peter Agius recorded 65.8%, ranking 668th.

Labour’s Thomas Bajada participated in 52.1% of roll calls, placing 699th.

Labour’s deputy leader, Alex Agius Saliba, recorded the delegation’s lowest rate, 45.7%, ranking 706th.

Only ten ranked MEPs had lower participation.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola was excluded from the ranking and Malta’s average because she does not vote.

Together, Labour’s three MEPs averaged 57.5%, compared with 80.5% for the two ranked Nationalist representatives. Both averages were below the EU benchmark.

Asked by The Shift for his reaction, Agius Saliba, who heads Labour’s delegation, attributed his absence from two plenaries to general election commitments.

“Obviously in my case I had to miss two plenaries because of the general election. As deputy leader of the Party I had to be present in Malta. Apart from that I rarely miss votes,” he added.

Agius Saliba participated in 769 of the 1,683 roll calls counted.