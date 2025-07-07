Anger as ‘Sleeping with Johann’ joke backfires

Labour insiders are expressing outrage over a scripted joke made by British comedian David Walliams during the recent Mediterranea Film Festival, held a few days ago.

During his fourth consecutive presentation of a self-aggrandising exercise, organised by Film Commissioner Johann Grech, approximately €5 million of taxpayers’ money was spent on a lavish gala show. Walliams, a close friend of Grech, suggested that film producers looking to film in Malta and secure millions in taxpayer subsidies needed to “sleep with Johann Grech” first.

“Soon, everything you need to film your blockbuster will be available in Malta. All you have to do is sleep with Johann. I have done it and highly recommend it,” he continued. At the same time, the cameras focused on a smiling Grech, who was seated at his gala table alongside Lydia Abela, the spouse of the Prime Minister.

WATCH:

Walliams and Grech, who also posed together and shared pictures suggesting their friendship during the recent festival, had Walliams as his guest once again to present the festival awards.

In 2022, Walliams was paid a staggering 120,000 Euro for his two-hour show presentation. Despite public outrage, Grech insisted on commissioning his friend for three additional appearances in 2023, 2024, and 2025, although Walliams’ fees, funded by public coffers, remain undisclosed. Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who approved the latest payments, is refusing to give details to The Shift.

Top government and senior PL officials have long been telling the Prime Minister that Grech is embarrassing the Labour Party due to his uncontrolled spending and arrogance, including his disregard for strict public procurement rules.

They expressed their outrage over the situation, stating: “Enough is enough. It cannot be that Grech continues to organise these mega parties while the public pays without any oversight. It is evident that Grech is out of control, and the Prime Minister is turning a blind eye to the situation. Greach is a liability,” they said.

Officials told The Shift that Grech’s actions, along with those who are permitting this “orgy with public funds,” are causing significant harm to Labour, even affecting voter support.

“People are simply disgusted,” one senior official remarked.

Criticism from PL insiders is now even turning to social media.

Jason Micallef, the PL’s official responsible for implementing the electoral program and maintaining the party’s connection with the electorate, wrote a very critical post regarding Grech’s reckless actions. In a direct dig at the Film Commissioner, he stated that spending £5 million on a festival is excessive.

His public outburst received support from many party loyalists, who expressed their dismay at how Grech is allowed to act with such arrogance and impunity by the top echelons at Castille.