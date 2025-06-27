EU-funded rubble walls get permits two years after completion

A €12 million EU-funded project to build some 30 kilometres of rubble walls in Gozo’s valleys and rural areas was issued some 21 different permits more than two years after the project was completed, which means they were built without the necessary permits.

The owner of the project, which adopted the ‘build now, sanction later’ attitude typical of rogue developers, is none other than the Gozo Ministry, also responsible for the Planning Authority and expected to set an example.

Investigations by The Shift reveal that in late 2024, Joseph Cutajar, a senior technical officer at the Gozo Ministry, and architect Godwin Sultana filed 21 separate applications covering almost all localities in Gozo for a Development Notification Order (DNO) to construct rubble walls.

However, it was found that the applications, all approved by the PA a few weeks later, were not for any new project but referred to some 30 kilometres of rubble walls that were completed at the end of 2023 after two years of work.

Retroactive applications were filed to satisfy audits being carried out by the EU on the funds used for this project, according to sources.

Typically, EU funds are not approved if it is discovered that a project was conducted without the necessary permits. Since the Gozo Ministry did not apply for a permit, it became evident that it was at risk of losing millions in EU funding, which is why retroactive permits were required.

It is still uncertain whether the EU auditors have completed their investigation into the entire project.

The Shift had reported that questions were raised over the cost of the project, which was extraordinarily high compared to the normal rates charged for building rubble walls.

The project, awarded by tender to Road Construction Company Ltd for an original price tag of €9.6 million, ultimately cost €12 million, amounting to approximately €400 per square metre.

Various local contractors had told The Shift that this was significantly higher than the current market prices of between €80 and €100 per square metre to build a rubble wall, including materials. This meant that the EU-funded rubble walls had cost four times the market price.

The Shift had reported that the EU was investigating these costs for potential fraud.