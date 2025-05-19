Transport Malta triples workforce since Labour took office

Transport Malta, the government agency responsible for regulating all modes of transport across the Maltese Islands, has more than tripled its workforce since the Labour Party assumed power in 2013, newly released parliamentary figures show.

In response to questions tabled by Nationalist Party MP Mark Anthony Sammut, official data revealed that by January 2025, Transport Malta employed 927 staff members—an increase of 626 over the 301 employed in January 2013.

The expansion has led to a significant rise in salary and administrative costs, funded directly from public coffers.

Notably, no substantial structural changes have occurred at the agency during this period, raising questions about the justification for such a sharp increase in personnel.

The most substantial increase occurred in 2017—an election year—under then-Minister Joe Mizzi. That year alone, 171 employees were recruited.

The specific roles or operational demands that necessitated this hiring spree remain unclear, though critics have raised concerns about political motivations.

The smallest increase in staffing occurred during Aaron Farrugia’s brief tenure, but he lasted less than a year as the minister responsible.

Under Ian Borg, who served as transport minister for five years, the agency continued to see significant staff additions. The current transport minister, Chris Bonett, has continued the trend, with nearly 100 new hires since assuming office in 2024.

These figures do not include the routine replacement of staff lost to resignation or retirement over the past 12 years.

According to the 2023 budget estimates, Transport Malta spent €11.5 million on administrative expenses—primarily salaries and wages—last year alone. The agency has not published an annual report since 2022.

Transport Malta is currently led by Chief Executive Officer Kurt Farrugia, the spokesperson for disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat. Farrugia receives a monthly salary package of €12,500.