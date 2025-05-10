‘Even in death, Daphne is under attack’ – ADPD

Standing before the Great Siege Monument in Valletta this morning—now a symbol of defiance and remembrance in honour of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia—ADPD – The Green Party Chairperson Sandra Gauci issued a stark warning about the state of justice in Malta.

Speaking at a press conference, Gauci reflected on the developments in this week’s court proceedings relating to Caruana Galizia’s assassination in 2017. The journalist, whose investigations exposed high-level corruption, was killed by a car bomb near her home on 16 October 2017—a crime that continues to reverberate through Maltese society.

“Every detail that emerges in this case inflicts further pain on Caruana Galizia’s family,” said Gauci. “As ADPD – The Green Party, we stand in full solidarity with them. We remain committed to raising our voice so that this political assassination is solved in full, and those responsible receive the justice they deserve.”

She drew a sharp comparison with other historic cases in Malta’s troubled past: “We cannot allow a repeat of the injustices that followed the deaths of Karin Grech and Raymond Caruana. It is now 2025—nearly eight years have passed since Caruana Galizia was murdered. Justice cannot wait any longer.”

The call was made as the ‘tal-Maksar’ trial was ongoing in the law courts opposite the protest memorial.

Gauci lamented “the lack of political will” in implementing the recommendations of the 2021 public inquiry, which found the Maltese state bore responsibility for fostering a culture of impunity that enabled the murder.

“Today we have access to forensic tools that were unthinkable 40 years ago,” she said. “What we lack is the political will. Not a single recommendation from the public inquiry has been implemented. That silence is deafening—and dangerous. The longer justice is delayed, the more there is at stake. Powerful interests stand to lose.”

Turning to the repeated vandalism of the protest memorial at the foot of the monument—just metres from the law courts—Gauci expressed her indignation.

“It is absurd that even in death, Daphne is still being silenced,” she declared. “If the victim continues to disturb you, it speaks volumes. The Great Siege Monument has become a powerful symbol of the siege Malta faces today—not from foreign invaders, but from within. We are being looted by our own.”

In a poignant statement, Gauci pointed to the enduring strength of Caruana Galizia’s legacy.

“She was their only real obstacle. That’s why the character assassination continues, long after her death. But her fight lives on in many others. Let us honour her memory with dignity and respect. If you have nothing constructive to say, say nothing at all.”