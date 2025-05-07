Three reports on ethics breaches by Standards Commissioner

The Standards Commissioner has found fault with a video issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, which featured the Prime Minister and various ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

The Commissioner also found fault with a video issued by Minister Clifton Grima.

The Commissioner treated these videos as advertisements because, the Commissioner said, they were published on social media through sponsored posts, meaning that the government used public funds to ensure that the videos reached a wider audience.

In his report published on Tuesday, the Commissioner reminded the Standards Committee about the need to adopt rules on government advertisements.

In the third case, the Commissioner addressed concerns about comments made by Opposition MP Alex Borg regarding the Fort Chambray concession in Gozo.

The Commissioner found that the comments made by the MP were not in keeping with the facts. In other words, the MP was lying. The Commissioner noted that the code of ethics for MPs did not oblige them to tell the truth, but he still found that a breach of ethics had taken place because of the particular circumstances of this case.

In the Commissioner’s opinion none of these cases were grave in nature and thus the three cases could be closed by the Commissioner himself with an apology. But in all three cases the person investigated did not apologise.

For this reason, the Commissioner referred the cases to Parliament’s Standards Committee, which authorised the publication of the three reports.