OHSA has no idea of how many tower cranes are operating in Malta

As Malta’s skyline continues to be dominated by tower cranes, with many visitors describing the island as a perpetual construction site, it has emerged that the government has no official record of how many tower cranes are currently in operation.

This admission came from Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who oversees the regulation of the construction sector. In response to a parliamentary question from PN MP Darren Carabott, Minister Attard openly conceded that he was unaware of the number of tower cranes in use.

He further confirmed that the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) does not collect such data.

The minister indicated that steps are now being taken for the OHSA to begin compiling this information, acknowledging that until now, no such register has been maintained by the regulatory body.

He also suggested that changes to existing regulations may be on the horizon, noting that OHSA officials currently only verify crane certification when they “happen to encounter” a crane during inspections.

Tower cranes have become an almost permanent fixture along Maltese streets, and concerns have been heightened by a number of accidents involving faulty cranes in recent years, some of which have proved fatal.

Under present legislation, contractors are not required to obtain a specific permit to erect a tower crane. However, where cranes encroach on public spaces, such as pavements or roads, a permit from the relevant local council is required. Despite this, there is no national database tracking the presence or condition of cranes across the island.

Furthermore, Maltese law stipulates that if a crane’s jib extends over a neighbouring property, the property owner’s consent is required to protect against unauthorised use of private airspace. In practice, however, enforcement of this rule appears to be sporadic.