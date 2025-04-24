Health minister’s former trainee sits on FMS board that employs him

A former surgical trainee of Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela has been appointed to the Board of Governors of the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS), raising concerns among senior health officials over potential conflicts of interest and political favouritism.

Dr Kumar Santhosh Rajasekeran, who arrived in Malta in 2014 after qualifying as a doctor from a Latvian university in 2009, was previously under the tutelage of Abela at Mater Dei Hospital during his surgical training but failed to pass his surgery exams under Abela’s guidance.

Despite lacking experience in health administration, Dr Kumar Santhosh Rajasekeran was directly appointed last year as Chief Executive for Clinical Services within the Ministry for Health— a position created for him.

The FMS, while expected to function autonomously, falls under the operational control of the Health Ministry.

Dr Kumar Santhosh Rajasekeran’s dual role—as both an employee of the Foundation and now a member of its Board of Governors—has sparked criticism. Sources described the move as “a blatant conflict of interest” and “a consolidation of political control”.

They complained that it did not make sense for him to be an employee of the Foundation, supposedly falling under the rules of the organisation and its CEO, while forming part of its governing board in charge of setting policy.

Minister Abela’s hiring of Dr Kumar Santhosh Rajasekeran had already ruffled feathers. While the minister’s former trainee had no experience in health management, officials saw his immediate appointment as part of Minister Abela’s team as compensation for his failure to become a surgeon.

Despite his lack of qualifications, Dr Kumar Santhosh Rajasekeran is being paid over €80,000 – more than top Health Ministry officials, including the Permanent Secretary.

His latest FMS board appointment increases his remuneration further. In addition, Minister Abela also appointed Dr Kumar Santhosh Rajasekeran to the board of management of the State-run elderly care facility St Vincent De Paul.