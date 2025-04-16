With Labour under fire, the PN still can’t find its voice

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has the political charisma of a damp dishcloth trying to lead the Nationalist Party through a political storm. Despite a government riddled with corruption allegations, scandals, and judicial investigations, Grech still can’t transform public outrage into political momentum.
At a time when Malta’s democratic institutions are under siege, when public trust is eroding, and when international headlines about the country still mention corruption and criminal investigations, the Opposition should be thriving.
Instead, the Nationalist Party under Bernard Grech is stuck in neutral.
Grech has been right on principle. He has consistently defended citizens’ rights to request magisterial inquiries and the judiciary’s integrity. While Robert Abela undermines magistrates, questions motives, and conveniently forgets the constitutional boundaries of his office, Grech has stood firm.
He’s called for transparency in the hospitals’ deal – the result of a case filed by former leader Adrian Delia – defended the rule of law, and pushed back against Labour’s aggressive narrative that every investigation and every criticism by civil society is a partisan attack.
But leadership is not just about being correct — it’s about conviction, communication, and connection. And that’s where Grech is failing.
He’s not fiery, he’s not forceful, and more worryingly, he’s not memorable.
Meanwhile, internal party theatrics are doing him no favours. Enter Alex Borg — a young and dangerously self-assured MP from Gozo who sees himself as the heir apparent, long before anyone’s actually crowned him with legitimacy.
Borg is popular on social media, slick in presentation, and deeply convinced of his own future. But there’s very little in terms of policy depth, national thinking, or political maturity.
He supported the Fort Chambray development, which critics say violated contractual obligations and prioritised commercial interests over historical preservation.
Instead of rallying behind the party to build a vision the country needs, Borg decided it was his moment to shine. “I believe in progress that benefits Gozitans,” Borg said in a parliamentary statement. “We must find a balance between tradition and economic opportunity.”
But critics say Borg’s version of “balance” disproportionately favours developers.
The Gozo MP has mastered the art of the perfectly filtered Instagram post and the vague, platitude-filled speech. He sees himself as the great hope of the PN’s future — Malta’s answer to Macron, if Macron were 25 and spent more time on Reels than in parliament.
His open ambition and constant self-promotion risk fracturing the PN even further, especially when unity is the one thing the party can’t afford to lose.
A rising star who’s more influencer than statesman can quickly become a liability.
Many interpret Borg’s campaign for relevance as a power play and yet another reminder that the party is too focused on internal egos to present itself as a government-in-waiting.
Meanwhile, Robert Abela does what Labour does best: distracting, spinning, and surviving. Every week, there’s a new scandal. And yet Labour’s popularity continues to float above the wreckage.
Why? Because even with all its flaws, the Labour Party has built a myth of strength, economic growth, and continuity. It’s a mirage, but one that many Maltese still find preferable to the PN’s incoherence.
Let’s be blunt: How is the PN still trailing in the polls when Labour ministers are practically tripping over each other on the way to court? When Malta’s international reputation is in tatters? When families are struggling with the cost of living, young people are priced out of the housing market, and cronyism has become a national sport.
The answer lies within the PN itself — a party that is still stuck between two identities: one nostalgic for the days of Eddie Fenech Adami and one trying to rebrand itself without actually changing its approach.
In the midst of all this, Robert Abela sails on, not because he’s winning hearts, but because he’s running unopposed. Labour has crafted a narrative of strength and economic continuity — even if it’s built on a house of cards.
Abela positions himself as calm in the storm, even when he’s the one who lit the match.
Scandal after scandal continues to emerge, yet Labour’s grip on the electorate remains unsettlingly firm.
That grip isn’t loyalty — it’s resignation. Many voters, even disillusioned ones, see Labour’s faults but don’t trust the PN to manage a corner store, let alone the country.
So until the PN stops acting like it’s waiting for Labour to implode and instead builds a real alternative, Maltese voters will keep holding their noses and voting red. Not because they love Labour — but because they still don’t trust the PN to do any better.
There’s a vacuum waiting to be filled. The country needs a renewal—one that speaks to disillusioned Labour voters, young people trapped in a broken economy, professionals sick of clientelism, and families tired of the two-party rot.
Spot on. . . Perhaps Cassola can fill the void and provide a sensible way forward. Alternatively, if Metsola takes the reigns the PN Titanic will be refloated and ready to go.
I’m not sure if you remember, but for decades, many Labour supporters voted with expectations as simple as getting access to things like colour TVs—back when they were quite expensive, especially in the 1980s. Fast forward to today, and we see that one in five Maltese people is employed in the public sector or government authorities. In Gozo, the ratio is even higher—about one in three.
Unfortunately, many of those who ended up in these roles would have never been considered for public sector jobs in a merit-based system. They often lacked key qualities such as academic qualifications, work ethics, respect for confidentiality, and professionalism. Yet, not only were they employed, but many were given white-collar positions, despite having no background or aptitude for them.
That’s partly why leaders like Dr Bernard Grech, Dr Simon Busuttil before him, and likely those who follow will continue to struggle. When someone with a background in manual labour or delivery suddenly finds themselves in a comfortable office job, complete with perks and air-conditioning, it feels like they’ve hit the jackpot—without ever buying a ticket. And they never forget it.
I’m sorry to say, but the PN has always strived to play fair, while under PL, the benefits often seem to go exclusively to their supporters. The rest are left watching from the sidelines, understandably frustrated.
Spot on!
Excellent Analysis!
While the PN drifts aimlessly, the plunder continues.
Slowly but surely, everything seems to fall in place. Malta was historically an island of pirates and slaves.The integrity part was just a small window. After all, the island has been around many many centuries.
The PN is no longer an option for anyone having a modicum of self respect. They offer no vision, no insight and no sensible solutions. Take Gozo an Island which needs to be different. An island already struggling with too many cars. You get off the ferry and you are stuck in endless traffic until you reach your destination and then you spend the rest of the day trying to find a crack where to park your car. So come the PN and talk of their great idea of increasing car carrying capacity to Gozo rather than what Gozo needs. Furthermore proposing to build a new road from the Harbour….. beneath Chambray? The Fort is already falling slowly into the sea and no government can afford a solution.
Frankly I am sick to my stomach with this bunch of incompetents. Long gone are the days when being a Nazzjonalist was a proud badge to wear. Today I would not even dare consider the PN as an option. I would never ever consider PL. They are a bunch of competent criminals. However, the PN on the other hand are a bunch of incompetents idiots who are as inspiring and exciting as a damp squib.
It seems many a time that the PN is not in the game to win it but simply to go through the motions. Bernard Grech is hellbent on treating Labour as a political opponent rather than the criminal organisation it has actually become. One fails to comprehend who the Party’s political strategists are and the omnipresence of an overbearing wife smiling benignly at her husband makes ‘Kap’ look little more than a toy poodle.
It is moreover so blatantly obvious that the PN’s reactions to emerging scandals are tardy, half-hearted and often irrelevant as other quarters notably Repubblika would have been out of the blocks as the PN mulls its latent reaction.
An Opposition worth its salt would be by now at the government’s jugular boycotting all official events and ramming past and present scandals down the throats of the criminals dressed up as ministers.
Instead the PN plays soft under the guise of positivity, eluding itself that this ‘moderate’ approach will win it the next election by default. Instead it is only serving to infuriate long-standing voters who today find absolutely nothing to identify themselves with, wallowing instead in deep frustration. Compounding the situation is an ineffectual media arm led by a head of news who seems destined for sainthood and is surrounded by a coterie of toothless reporters who think they are doing a monumental job putting ministers on the spot, while in effect giving them a platform to ridicule the party and foment their deceit!