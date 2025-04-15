Opposition demands clarity on €140 million Mater Dei tender

The Opposition is urging the government to explain why a bid for Mater Dei’s hospital expansion came in at nearly twice the estimated cost — and whether a second offer was excluded due to a technical issue.

The call came from Partit Nazzjonalista (PN) on Monday, following The Shift’s report that the sole offer received by the Department of Contracts was priced at €140 million — almost twice the €80 million figure cited in the tender documents.

In a statement signed by Shadow Minister for Health Adrian Delia, Shadow Minister for Primary Care and Mental Health Ian Vassallo, and Shadow Minister for Finance Graham Bencini, the PN raised concerns about the existence of another unsubmitted offer.

“Is it true that another party attempted to submit a bid and was blocked by a system error? And if so, what did the government do about it?” the MPs asked. “There are serious questions that need answering.”

The tender process officially closed on 4 April with only one bid accepted at €140 million – double the government’s estimate. The PN said this raised concerns about fairness and transparency.

PN officials claim that the Department of Contracts was informed of the error related to the other failed submission, but the tender ultimately went ahead with only the one offer that was considered valid.

“Is it true that initially it was stated the process would be halted because of this issue, only for someone to later order that it proceed unchanged?” the PN asked.

“We need to know who gave the order to proceed and why,” the MPs said. “If the only bid accepted is twice the government’s own estimate, does the government even understand the real market value of the project?”

The €140 million offer was by CE-BB Projects – a joint venture between CE Installations Ltd, owned by Labour’s minority leader of the Naxxar local council, and Bonnici Group.

The Opposition welcomed the government’s acknowledgement of the need for such a facility. However, party officials say the government risks repeating past mistakes, referencing the Vitals and Steward Healthcare scandals.

“There is unanimous agreement on the urgent need to expand the Emergency Department and to build a new acute mental health hospital, but that doesn’t mean we can ignore process or cost. The public deserves accountability,” the Party said.

The Opposition said the government had learned nothing from past mistakes. “The government has clearly learned nothing. We will not allow anyone to gamble with the health of the Maltese people again. We will not allow them to steal from us again.”