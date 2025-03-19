Prime minister’s ‘team member’ gets €1.4 million in contracts in six months

A 36-year-old contractor who describes himself on social media as “a proud member of Robert Abela’s team” was given some €1.4 million in contracts, primarily through direct orders, by Infrastructure Malta during the last six months of 2024.

According to new information published by Infrastructure Malta, Matthew Bongailas was awarded 12 contracts for work for the government’s roads agency. The work was primarily for cleaning stormwater culverts in arterial roads, supposed to prevent road flooding from rain.

He registered his company, Bongailas Construction, when Robert Abela took office in January 2020. He was a counting hall agent for the Labour Party and actively campaigned for the party during elections.

Bongailas was not the only one to benefit from direct orders dished out by Infrastructure Malta since failed Labour MEP candidate Steve Ellul was given the CEO position.

Ellul signed off on 170 direct orders, amounting to over €32 million, between July and December 2024. On a number of these direct orders, the value was over €1 million.

The direct orders include Bonnici Brothers‘ various companies, which continued to receive millions in direct orders. The company is a former client of Abela’s private legal office. The prime minister was also in business with its managing director, Gilbert Bonnici.

Crowdnet, owned by Labour’s organising secretary William Lewis, continued to receive more road survey work without any competition, while PTmatic Environmental Services was given a €1 million direct order for the collection and disposal of dredging waste in Valletta’s Grand Harbour.

Infrastructure Malta also distributed direct orders for works on behalf of Enemalta and other entities.

Companies given Enemalta contracts worth over €1 million include Denfar Excavators, Schembri Barbros, Bommer Contractors, Bonnici Brothers, Philip Agius & Sons and V&C contractors.

Also, architect Antoine Zammit, the owner of Studjuban and involved in the illegal Capitainerie built by Transport Malta in Ta’ Xbiex, was paid another €27,000 through a direct order for “professional services related to works at Misraħ ir-Rebħa, Birgu.”