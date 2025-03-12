‘Malta deserves an impartial and democratic Speaker’ – PN

The PN Parliamentary Group has reiterated its call for an impartial, serious, and democratic Speaker to preside over Malta’s parliament, stressing that the role should not be influenced by political bias or partisan interests.

During a meeting held last night, the PN Parliamentary Group expressed concerns over the way Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has been leading parliament, arguing that his approach is obstructing the Opposition’s ability to fulfill its constitutional role.

As a result, the 123,000 citizens who voted for the PN in the last general elections are being denied fair representation in parliament.

The Parliamentary Group has accused Speaker Farrugia of continued bias against the PN, stating that his leadership mirrors his partisanship as deputy leader of the Labour Party.

According to the PN, this bias has manifested in several ways, including:

Issuing inconsistent rulings that contradict the spirit of Malta’s parliamentary traditions and Standing Orders.

Rejecting every request for an urgent parliamentary debate from the Opposition, including on issues such as: The tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia. The €400 million fraud in the Vitals and Steward case. The theft of over 200 kg of drugs under the Armed Forces of Malta’s watch. The failure and closure of Air Malta. The Ombudsman’s report on abuses at the Corradino Correctional Facility and deaths in State custody. The resignation or dismissal of former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi.

Shielding government officials from accountability in his role as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Standards in Public Life.

Failing to protect PN MPs from threats, insults, and false allegations while granting protection to Government MPs.

Taking no action when ministers fail to respond to parliamentary questions adequately or on time.

Limiting parliamentary sittings for PN-proposed Bills and motions to just one session every six months.

The PN said it viewed these actions as undemocratic and unacceptable, announcing that it will request an urgent meeting with Speaker Farrugia to address its concerns and demand immediate corrective measures.

Furthermore, the PN strongly condemned Prime Minister Robert Abela for allegedly manipulating and controlling Speaker Farrugia to silence Opposition MPs, continuing a trend set by his predecessor.

The party said the Speaker has become a political tool for the government, undermining democratic principles and opposition rights in parliament.

The PN insisted that Malta’s parliament must be led by an impartial and democratic Speaker who upholds the rights of all MPs, regardless of political affiliation.