‘Malta deserves an impartial and democratic Speaker’ – PN

The PN Parliamentary Group has reiterated its call for an impartial, serious, and democratic Speaker to preside over Malta’s parliament, stressing that the role should not be influenced by political bias or partisan interests.
During a meeting held last night, the PN Parliamentary Group expressed concerns over the way Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has been leading parliament, arguing that his approach is obstructing the Opposition’s ability to fulfill its constitutional role.
As a result, the 123,000 citizens who voted for the PN in the last general elections are being denied fair representation in parliament.
The Parliamentary Group has accused Speaker Farrugia of continued bias against the PN, stating that his leadership mirrors his partisanship as deputy leader of the Labour Party.
According to the PN, this bias has manifested in several ways, including:
- Issuing inconsistent rulings that contradict the spirit of Malta’s parliamentary traditions and Standing Orders.
- Rejecting every request for an urgent parliamentary debate from the Opposition, including on issues such as:
- The tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia.
- The €400 million fraud in the Vitals and Steward case.
- The theft of over 200 kg of drugs under the Armed Forces of Malta’s watch.
- The failure and closure of Air Malta.
- The Ombudsman’s report on abuses at the Corradino Correctional Facility and deaths in State custody.
- The resignation or dismissal of former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi.
- Shielding government officials from accountability in his role as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Standards in Public Life.
- Failing to protect PN MPs from threats, insults, and false allegations while granting protection to Government MPs.
- Taking no action when ministers fail to respond to parliamentary questions adequately or on time.
- Limiting parliamentary sittings for PN-proposed Bills and motions to just one session every six months.
The PN said it viewed these actions as undemocratic and unacceptable, announcing that it will request an urgent meeting with Speaker Farrugia to address its concerns and demand immediate corrective measures.
Furthermore, the PN strongly condemned Prime Minister Robert Abela for allegedly manipulating and controlling Speaker Farrugia to silence Opposition MPs, continuing a trend set by his predecessor.
The party said the Speaker has become a political tool for the government, undermining democratic principles and opposition rights in parliament.
The PN insisted that Malta’s parliament must be led by an impartial and democratic Speaker who upholds the rights of all MPs, regardless of political affiliation.
Great✊ & 👍!
At long last!
Someone is speaking the honest truth about the (Honourable) Speaker by calling a spade ‘a spade’.
Now let us see some action to support the long list of misdeeds that the (Honourable) Speaker is being accused of, please!
Ilbieraħ 11.03.2025 fil-Parlament:
“Jekk jogħġbok x’inti tgħid?” qal l-Ispeaker lill-Onor. Mark Anthony Sammut bħallikieku xi wieħed li kien għadu kif qam mir-raqda f’xi farsa tal-ħabba gozz. L-Onor. Sammut f’nofs id-diskors tiegħu, malli sema’ hekk, induna li jrid jerġa’ jirrepeti fil-qosor biex forsi l-Ispeaker jirnexxilu jifhem xi ħaġa mill-gravitajiet li kien għadu kif spjega.
U l-Ispeaker f’isem is-Sedja beda jwieġbu out-of-point…
“M’iniex nikkontesta r-ruling,” qallu Sammut għal darba darbtejn…
“U fuq id-diskors li qal il-Prim Ministru,” kompla jgħidlu l-Ispeaker b’vuċi li tbellagħhielek li kien xi wieħed mill-akbar statisti dinjin…
Sakemm f’daqqa u l-ħin, l-Ispeaker biddel it-ton tiegħu kompletament u beda jħanxar, “Jekk jogħġbok, mhux lilek qed ink… mhux lilek qed inkellem. U tinterrompinix! Tinterrompinix jekk jogħġbok. Terġax tagħmil… tinterrompinix Onorevoli Ak..akk. Onorevoli Aquilina. Tinterrompinix. Terġax tagħmilha. Terġax tagħmilha għadtlek.”
Safrattant, kompla għaddej l-għajjat fl-isfond, u l-Onorevoli Karol Aquilina beda jinstema’ jgħidlu, “Jekk trid tkeċċini ejja bil-pulizija…”
“Mhux bil-pulizija,” jgħajjat pront pront l-Ispeaker ġol-mikrofonu qisu qed jitkellem ma’ xi tfal tan-nuna. “Għedtlek terġax tagħmilha. Qed ngħid…, m’għandekx il-kelma, ieqaf… ieqaf… hawnhekk int wi… hawnhekk int wieħed minn 79, trid iġġib ruħek bħall-oħrajn, orrajt? Ieqaf, għedtlek ieqaf… mhux qed nakku(??) nargumenta, dak li ta… jekk jogħġbok, azza indirizza lili, terġax tindaħal, tkunx… tkunx… jekk għandek dritt għolli jdejk u ntik il-kelma, orrajt?”