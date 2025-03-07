NGOs warn new development changes will promote lawlessness

Ten Maltese environmental and heritage NGOs have warned that proposed changes to the existing Development Notification Order (DNO) regulations will grant authorties and developers unchecked power in ODZ and urban areas.

In a strongly worded statement, the NGOs warned that the new changes will introduce a loophole which bypasses existing planning policies to allow for “unlimited structures, installations, hard landscaping, and even permanent demountable facilities—without any height, volume, or material restrictions.”

Rather than encouraging greening, Project Green and other entities will be given a backdoor way to build in Outside Development Zones (ODZ) and urban areas while avoiding objections and public scrutiny.

The proposed amendments to the Development Notification Order (DNO) were presented under the misleading name “Class 24 Greening Projects” but the NGOs warn that this is the furthest thing from a green project and could result in “the degradation of protected areas, and the destruction of Malta’s remaining green spaces.”