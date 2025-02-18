Collusion to help prime minister’s friends off the hook

NGO Repubblika said the recent case of Christian Borg led the organisation to conclude that there was collusion between prosecution and defence so that “criminal friends of the prime minister” get away scot-free in court.

It is alleged that Borg committed perjury when he was appearing in another court. The sitting magistrate in that court ordered that Borg be prosecuted on a perjury charge.

All that the police needed to do was to present a transcript of the sitting where the alleged perjury took place.

All they had to do was to summon the Registrar of that Court to confirm what happened at that sitting.

This is simple and basic, yet the police did nothing of the sort.

“In any other court, we would have an apology by the Advocate General and the Commissioner of Police, plus whoever was responsible would have been punished. This was no mistake: the silence of these two shows the open corruption of the prosecution service,” Repubblika said.

This was the auto-sabotage by the police of a case which they had been ordered to present by the other court.

“This is what is happening to our country”, Repubblika concluded, that criminal friends of Robert Abela were doing what they wanted and that the police made to damage their cases.