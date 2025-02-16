Former top prison official moved to JPO’s Council on €61,000 contract

A former top prison official suspended from work last June and investigated by the police has been given a new job by the government, serving under the direct responsibility of former MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando at the National Skills Council (NSC).

The Shift is informed that the former PN MP turned Labour, who now acts as Executive Chairman of the NSC, was ordered to assimilate Svetlana Muscat into a top position after she was embroiled in the latest prison scandal.

According to her new contract at the NSC, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, Pullicino Orlando recruited the former ONE TV reporter as Director for Marketing and Events. He put her on a €61,000 annual financial package.

In June 2024, Muscat was suspended from her work at the Correctional Services Facility after CCTV footage revealed that she had allowed Yorgen Fenech, accused of commissioning the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, to hold a meeting at her office when he was in jail.

This went against the prison rules, which Muscat, as Head of Strategy, was obliged to observe. The rules state that inmates can only have meetings in designated facilities monitored by CCTV and prison officials.

Following this incident, the Home Affairs Ministry asked the police to investigate. However, no criminal charges were ever issued against the former ONE TV reporter and aide to former Minister Michael Farrugia.

When the Ministry announced that Muscat wouldn’t be prosecuted, the OPM ordered Muscat’s redeployment with the National Skills Council.

Pullicino Orlando, who also runs a private dentist clinic in addition to his full-time government job, was ordered to find Muscat a new post commensurate with her salary at the prisons.

No reason was ever given for Muscat’s forced transfer despite the police never having issued any criminal charges against her.

Joyce Cassar, Permanent Secretary at the OPM, signed Muscat’s redeployment order.

Yorgen Fenech has since been released on bail.