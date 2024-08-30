Opposition criticises government silence on secret Kordin prison meeting

The Opposition has criticised the government’s inaction regarding a secret meeting at Kordin prison involving the prison’s Head of Strategy, Svetlana Muscat, businessman Yorgen Fenech, and third parties, exposed two months ago.

Home Affairs spokesperson Darren Carabott said in a statement that two months have passed since journalists revealed the meeting, yet no action has been taken by the responsible authorities.

“This week marks two months since it became known that a secret meeting was organised at Kordin prison between the Head of Strategy of Kordin prison, Svetlana Muscat, Yorgen Fenech, and third parties outside the prison,” he said.

Fenech is accused of being involved in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Carabott stressed that there has been “complete silence and a total absence of responsibility or action from Minister Byron Camilleri regarding what is happening at Kordin prison.”

Carabott remarked, “We remind him that we have not forgotten that no one has yet taken responsibility for what happened, no one has provided any updates on any developments (if there were any) regarding this case, and no steps have been taken to assure the Maltese people that the rule of law exists at Kordin prison.”

Two months ago, the ministry said an investigation had been launched, and Muscat was on forced leave pending the outcome.