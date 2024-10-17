News

A holistic view of proposed mega developments in St. Julian's. Photo: ERA

PN challenges government to declare stand on the St George’s Bay plans

October 17, 2024 18:43

The Opposition members of the House of Representatives Planning Commission have challenged their counterparts on the same committee to stop hiding behind a ruling by the Speaker and declare their position on the changes being considered to the St George’s Bay local plan.

The Shift revealed that the local plans for the area are set to change to accommodate the Villa Rosa development by Anton Camilleri, known as tal-Franċiż.

Stanley Zammit and Rebekah Borg urged a full discussion on this topic in the interests of all those who may be affected by the coming changes and which were recently agreed upon by Cabinet.

The PN MPs on the committee requested to summon the minister responsible for planning to provide a detailed explanation of what the Cabinet has decided regarding changes to the Local Plan for the Northern Harbours, specifically concerning the St George’s Bay area in St Julian’s.

This request follows information given to Opposition members on the same committee that past rulings by the Speaker are obstructing the Committee from discussing the topic.

“The minister responsible for planning should not continue hiding behind the Planning Authority and must explain what changes are being proposed to the Local Plan. At the same time, government members on the committee should not exploit flaws in our country’s laws to prevent the much-needed discussion from taking place in the highest institution of our country,” the PN said.

The PN added it would continue to insist that any proposed changes to the local plans should genuinely protect the environment and the quality of life of residents.

                           

