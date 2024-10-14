Gozitan professor, sister, arraigned in €3.5 million money laundering case

A Gozitan professor and his sister, a well-known figure at St George’s Basilica in Victoria, Gozo, were arraigned a few weeks ago, accused of money laundering and misappropriating €3.5 million in funds.

The high-profile arraignment received no publicity. It was kept under wraps, even by the police, who failed to announce the pair’s arraignment under arrest, as is the norm.

Sources close to the Gozo Court told The Shift that Professor Joseph Bonnici, 63, who spent most of his career in the US, and his sister, Maria Angela Bonnici, 55, who is also involved in the Basilica’s administration, were accused of money laundering, misappropriation, and false declarations.

The charges, which both accused deny, concern a massive €3.5 million transaction years ago.

While details are sketchy, The Shift is informed that, according to the police, Professor Bonnici had some €3.5 million stashed in a bank in Hong Kong, transferred to a bank in the US through a local bank.

According to the police, Bonnici was bound to declare his funds and pay taxes once they were deposited into a Maltese bank on their way to the US.

His sister’s role in the transaction is as yet unclear. Sources say Maria Angela Bonnici used to work at Bank of Valletta at the time.

The Shift is informed that while both the accused were granted bail, the court ordered a freezing order of €3.5 million. The accused are now attempting to contest this freezing order.

When asked why the police had not issued a press release announcing this high profile case, a spokesman said that “it was an oversight” and apologised.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Kathleen Grima are appearing for the accused, and Andre Zerafa is prosecuting. The case is being heard by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech.

Prof Bonnici is known in Gozo for a 1994 gamble that stunned the island. Malta held its first local council elections that year and Patrick Grima, known as il-Ħanfusa and a rabid rocker, was elected to the Victoria local council on the first count, representing a one-person party known as Partit tal-Hard Rock.

Prof Bonnici, who specialises in marketing, masterminded il-Ħanfusa’s campaign and eventual success. It was Prof Bonnici’s test case on how to elect someone considered unelectable through a marketing campaign.

Patrick Grima passed away in 2019.