Ornis Committee votes to disregard latest ECJ decision against bird trapping

Once again, Birdlife found itself in a minority at the latest Ornis Committee meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting backed the Federazzjoni Kaccaturi u Nassaba Konservazzjonisti’s (FKNK) proposal to continue the ‘research programme’, seen as an excuse to continue bird trapping.

Birdlife voted against the continuation of ‘a smokescreen season ‘ which permits the trapping of finches, as well as of song thrushes and golden plovers for ‘research’.

The meeting did not decide whether a finch trapping season should be held this year or not.

During the same meeting, the committee was briefed by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit on the need to address the latest decision by the European Court of Justice. However, Birdlife said details of how this is to be addressed were not tabled.

Birdlife remains adamant that any attempt to reopen the trapping season is a direct challenge to the latest European Court of Justice decision.

In a ruling handed down on 19 September, the European Court of Justice said the finch trapping derogation of seven species of finches was illegal and not in line with the EU Birds Directive.

When Malta joined the EU, it signed an agreement to phase out bird trapping. By 2009, bird trapping had largely been stopped.

But after the change of government in 2013, Malta changed its mind and reopened finch trapping under a derogation.

The EU Commission challenged this and opened an infringement procedure. In 2018, the European Court of Justice declared finch trapping illegal.

Undaunted, the Maltese government then declared the finch trapping season was for research purposes. That, too, was shot down by the Court.

The idea that trappers would catch finches and then release them after checking if they were carrying scientific rings on them was described as a farce and led the Commission to challenge this practice before the EU Court, a procedure that ended with the ruling given last month.

It is as yet unclear what fines the Maltese public will have to pay in light of the recent judgement.