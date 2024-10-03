Developers move closer to turning 18th-century palazzo into hotel

Three developers attempting to turn a historic 18th-century Palazzo in Żebbuġ into a luxury boutique hotel have moved closer to realising their project as both the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) have withdrawn their opposition.

At the same time, the Malta Tourism Authority, which is under pressure from industry stakeholders to control the sprawling number of hotels due to oversaturation, has issued a certificate of compliance to the developers, enabling them to move forward with their plans.

Hundreds of neighbouring residents and many NGOs objected to the redevelopment of Villa Buleben into a hotel, arguing that this would ruin the historic building.

The developers originally planned to build a massive extension to the Palazzo, turning it into a 50-room hotel. They have now revised their plans, reducing the number of bedrooms to 32.

Following objections by the heritage watchdog, other changes were implemented, including removing any decking in the sprawling garden, building a glass structure, and removing a mezzanine in the Palazzo’s piano nobile.

Still, according to correspondence on the Planning Authority’s website, the SCH wants to look closer at the 13 cabanas the developers are proposing to build in the garden, and further talks with Edwin Mintoff, the developer’s architect, are expected to occur.

Originally, il-Palazz tal-Baruni, as it is known in Żebbuġ, was the home of Baron Geatano Azzopardi, a medical professional who worked at the Order of St John’s infirmary.

Until a few years ago, the villa was owned by Alfred and Joseph Manduca, who had also applied to turn part of its grounds into flats.

In 2018, the Palazzo was acquired by real estate speculators Neville Agius and Reuben Magro, together with Notary Andre Farrugia of San Gwann-based Farrugia & Farrugia notaries.

The three businessmen own equal shares in Buleben Estates Ltd, the company behind the development.

Most objectors are requesting that the Planning Authority halts the commercialisation of the scheduled Palazzo, insisting that this would be detrimental to Żebbuġ’s heritage.

On the other hand, developers insist that the Palazzo needs investment to be restored, or it will fall into ruin.