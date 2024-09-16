Malta set new record for foreign worker permits in 2023

Last year, Malta exceeded its record, set just a year earlier (2022), regarding the number of resident permits it issued to non-EU citizens, better known as third-county citizens (TCNs).

According to new figures published by Eurostat, Malta issued 41,927 new resident permits to TCNs in 2023, an increase of more than 4,000 over the previous year, which was already an all-time high.

The new figures show that compared to the rest of the EU, Malta issued more than ten times the average number of permits, reaching a record 76 new permits per 1,000 in terms of population.

The second highest issuer of first-time resident permits in the EU was neighbouring Cyprus, although at a much lower rate of 37 permits per 1,000.

The latest figures show that the overwhelming majority of first-time resident permits issued by Identity Malta were for employment reasons, resulting in a further 28,000 foreign workers.

Most new workers were Indians, with an additional 11,000 in 2023, followed by Nepalese (6,515) and Colombians (3,648).

In 2023, Malta’s foreign population reached 158,368, an increase of 15.3% over the previous year. Malta’s native population only grew by 0.1% during the same period.

By the end of 2023, Malta’s population reached 563,443, excluding the tens of thousands working irregularly on the island without permits.

This means that since Labour was returned to power, Malta’s population grew by almost 150,000.

The latest figures confirm Malta’s growing dependency on foreign workers, mostly paid very low wages, keeping the average Maltese salary low.

While many, including the Opposition and constituted bodies, have been calling for a revision of Malta’s economic model based on numbers and cheap labour, the government, led by Robert Abela, has promised to restrict TCNs, targeting those in the transport and food delivery services.

The prime minister’s promise to appease disgruntlement on the impact of such a rapid increase in population on traffic, infrastructure, waste and wages, among other issues, has not translated into action.

Identity Malta has been churning out more permits, reaching a record average of 115 permits a day.